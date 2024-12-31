Next Plymouth manager odds: Wayne Rooney leaves after seven months in charge

Head coach Wayne Rooney has departed Plymouth after seven months in charge.

The 39-year-old was appointed in May and leaves with the club sat bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table, four points from safety. His last game at the helm came on Sunday, when Argyle were beaten 2-0 at fellow strugglers Oxford.

Club Statement | Argyle and Rooney mutually part ways.https://t.co/0KM0pdIRO7#pafc — Plymouth Argyle FC (@Argyle) December 31, 2024

In a statement on the Plymouth website, Rooney said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the board of Plymouth, in particular Simon Hallett and Neil Dewsnip who I shared great relationships with. “Thanks also to all the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as head coach and I wish them all the best for the future. “To the Green Army thanks for making the games at Home Park so special, they are memories that we will share forever.

“I would also like to give a special mention to my coaching staff Kevin Nancekivell, Simon Ireland, Darryl Flahavan and Mike Phelan for their knowledge, dedication, help and support. “Plymouth Argyle will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to look out for and take interest in their results.”

Next Plymouth manager odds (via BetVictor) Steven Schumacher - 1/2

Ryan Lowe - 6/1

Tony Mowbray - 8/1

Neil Harris - 14/1

Russell Martin - 20/1

Leighton Baines - 20/1 Odds correct at 1220 GMT (31/12/24)