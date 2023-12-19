Next Plymouth Argyle manager odds: Leighton Baines the clear favourite

Former Everton full-back Leighton Baines is the odds-on favourite to become the next manager of Plymouth Argyle.
The Sky Bet Championship club are on the lookout for a new boss after Steven Schumacher departed to take up the vacant position at division rivals Stoke.
Schumacher guided the club to the Sky Bet League One title last season, earning 101 points across the course of the campaign.
They also sit six points clear of the relegation zone - that thanks largely to their home form with 22 of their 26 gained coming in front of their own supporters.
Odds correct at 2030 GMT (19/12/23)
Baines has no senior managerial experience. He currently holds the role as Professional Development Coach and under-18s head coach at Everton.
The ex-left-back made 420 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees during a 13-year spell which ended in 2020.
Former Birmingham boss John Eustace is 6/1 second-favourite, while Nathan Jones, who has previously had a spell at Stoke, is 7/1.
Steve Cotterill, Michael Duff and Nigel Pearson are among the outsiders, as is Dick Schreuder - the current boss of Spanish Primera Federación club Castellón.
