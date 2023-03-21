Sky Bet have cut Antonio Conte to 1/20 to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position, with money coming for Ryan Mason to replace him.
Tottenham's for has been patchy ever since the World Cup break, and a draw with Southampton last weekend saw Conte launch into a remarkable post-game rant.
His remarks included; "They don’t play for something important yeah. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress.
It is easy in this way. Tottenham’s story is this. Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stays here."
That outburst coupled with their poor form has the Italian on the brink of the sack according to reports, and the odds.
Conte is as short as 1/20 with Sky Bet, while Betfair have suspended betting on the market which suggests that they believe his dismissal is imminent.
Another big move has been seen in the next Tottenham manager market, with Ryan Mason - currently part of Conte's backroom staff and a former caretaker manager following Jose Mourinho's sacking - now a short-priced favourite.
He was 6/1 after the 3-3 draw with Southampton, but is now a super-short 1/10 to replace the Italian.
Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has drifted from 6/4 to 5/1, while there has been money for current Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner who has come out of nowhere to be the third favourite at 6/1.
Luis Enrique was that price, but his price has cooled to 14/1 ahead of Fulham manager Marco Silva and Burnley coach Vincent Kompany - both 16/1.
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is at 16/1 too, though given how things have gone recently with former Chelsea managers taking over at Spurs (Conte, Mourinho), the German may not be high on Spurs' fans list.
