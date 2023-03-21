Tottenham's for has been patchy ever since the World Cup break, and a draw with Southampton last weekend saw Conte launch into a remarkable post-game rant.

His remarks included; "They don’t play for something important yeah. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress.

It is easy in this way. Tottenham’s story is this. Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stays here."

That outburst coupled with their poor form has the Italian on the brink of the sack according to reports, and the odds.