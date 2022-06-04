Zinedine Zidane is the favourite to become the next PSG manager amid rumours of Mauricio Pochettino's impending sacking.

It is being reported in numerous outlets that PSG are 'finalising the sacking' of Pochettino in the coming days, despite the Argentine leading the French giants to the Ligue 1 title last season. The wheels have been turning in the PSG camp, with Kylian Mbappe's new deal instigating a switch in sporting directors from Leonardo to Luis Campos. Pochettino is reported to be another major departure at the club, with sources suggesting the announcement of his sacking has been delayed only due to president Nasser Al Khelaifi's absence. Frenchman, and former Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane is the bookies favourite to replace Poch.

Next Permanent PSG manager odds (via Sky Bet) 9/4 - Zinedine Zidane

5/2 - Jose Mourinho

7/2 - Christophe Galtier

9/2 - Marcelo Gallardo

8/1 - Thiago Motta

10/1 - Ruben Amorim

18/1 - Roberto Mancini

20/1 - Sergio Conciecao

22/1 - Antonio Conte

25/1 - Carlo Ancelotti Odds correct at 1600 (04/06/22)