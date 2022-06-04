Zinedine Zidane is the favourite to become the next PSG manager amid rumours of Mauricio Pochettino's impending sacking.
It is being reported in numerous outlets that PSG are 'finalising the sacking' of Pochettino in the coming days, despite the Argentine leading the French giants to the Ligue 1 title last season.
The wheels have been turning in the PSG camp, with Kylian Mbappe's new deal instigating a switch in sporting directors from Leonardo to Luis Campos.
Pochettino is reported to be another major departure at the club, with sources suggesting the announcement of his sacking has been delayed only due to president Nasser Al Khelaifi's absence.
Frenchman, and former Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane is the bookies favourite to replace Poch.
Odds correct at 1600 (04/06/22)
'Zizou' has the experience of leading a group of star-named players to success, particularly in Europe, so would seem a smart appointment.
Jose Mourinho is perhaps a surprise second favourite, but the Portuguesa manager who recently guided Roma to a first ever UEFA European trophy has seen money come for him.
Current Nice manager Christophe Galtier, who was the last manager to beat PSG to a Ligue 1 title when doing so with Lille in 2020/21, is the third favourite, and interestingly PSG's new sporting director worked with Galtier at Lille.
Argentine Marcelo Gallardo, the current manager of River Plate, is fourth on the list, while former PSG star Thiago Motta, who is currently the coach of Serie A side Spezia, makes up the top five in the betting.
Italy manager Roberto Mancini is at 18/1 to be the next PSG manager, Tottenham coach Antonio Conte is at 22/1, while Real Madrid's double winning manager, Carlo Ancelotti, is priced at 25/1 to make a shock return to Paris.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.