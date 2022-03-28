The current favourite to be the next Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has been issued words of warning by his fellow Dutchman and former United boss Louis van Gaal over taking the role.
The Netherlands coach has urged prospective candidate Ten Hag to “choose a football club not a commercial club”.
Van Gaal, who won the FA Cup during his spell in charge at Old Trafford between 2014 and 2016, suggested the current Ajax boss should consider his options carefully after becoming one of the leading candidates to replace the interim Ralf Rangnick in the summer.
“Erik Ten Hag is a great coach and that is always good for Manchester United,” Van Gaal told a press conference ahead of Holland’s friendly against Germany.
“But Manchester United are a commercial club, so it’s a difficult choice for a coach. He’d better go to a football club.
“I’m not going to advise him, he’ll call me himself. But he must choose a football club and not a commercial club.”
Rangnick was handed the reins on a temporary basis in November following the sacking of 1999 treble hero Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after nearly three years in charge.
Odds correct at 1615 (28/03/22)
United want to appoint his permanent successor before the summer and plan to speak to a number of candidates, with Ten Hag understood to have met with the Premier League club as part of that process last week.
Former Tottenham and current Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino (11/2), Spain boss Luis Enrique (18/1) and Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui (22/1) have also been linked with the vacant post.
The uncertainty around Chelsea's predicament means Thomas Tuchel (14/1) is also another name linked to the Old Trafford job, while Brendan Rodgers (16/1) - who's Leicester side visit the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday - is also reportedly linked.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.