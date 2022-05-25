Sporting Life
Vincent Kompany is the short-priced favourite to be the next Burnley manager
Vincent Kompany is the short-priced favourite to be the next Burnley manager

Next permanent Burnley manager odds: Vincent Kompany now short-priced favourite

By Sporting Life
11:13 · WED May 25, 2022

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany is the odds-on favourite to be the next Burnley manager.

The Belgian is as short as 1/7 with Sky Bet to be the next boss at Turf Moor.

Kompany has been in charge of Belgian side Anderlecht since 2020, but boasts a win percentage of just 45.7% and is yet to win silverware for his boyhood club.

Next permanent Burnley manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • 1/7 - Vincent Kompany
  • 9/1 - Joey Barton
  • 12/1 - Chris Wilder
  • 14/1 - Wayne Rooney
  • 16/1 - Mike Jackson

Odds correct at 1120 (25/05/22)

The former City captain would take over a Clarets side who were just relegated to the Sky Bet Championship, and a club which has plenty of financial uncertainty around it heading into the summer.

Former Burnley player Joey Barton, who just led Bristol Rovers to promotion from Sky Bet League Two, is the 9/1 second favourite, with caretaker manager Mike Jackson priced at 16/1 to be given the permanent job.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS