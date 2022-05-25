Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany is the odds-on favourite to be the next Burnley manager.
The Belgian is as short as 1/7 with Sky Bet to be the next boss at Turf Moor.
Kompany has been in charge of Belgian side Anderlecht since 2020, but boasts a win percentage of just 45.7% and is yet to win silverware for his boyhood club.
Odds correct at 1120 (25/05/22)
The former City captain would take over a Clarets side who were just relegated to the Sky Bet Championship, and a club which has plenty of financial uncertainty around it heading into the summer.
Former Burnley player Joey Barton, who just led Bristol Rovers to promotion from Sky Bet League Two, is the 9/1 second favourite, with caretaker manager Mike Jackson priced at 16/1 to be given the permanent job.
