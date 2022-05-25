Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany is the odds-on favourite to be the next Burnley manager.

The Belgian is as short as 1/7 with Sky Bet to be the next boss at Turf Moor. Kompany has been in charge of Belgian side Anderlecht since 2020, but boasts a win percentage of just 45.7% and is yet to win silverware for his boyhood club.

Next permanent Burnley manager odds (via Sky Bet) 1/7 - Vincent Kompany

9/1 - Joey Barton

12/1 - Chris Wilder

14/1 - Wayne Rooney

16/1 - Mike Jackson Odds correct at 1120 (25/05/22)