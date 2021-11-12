Dean Smith is the new favourite to take over as Norwich manager after Frank Lampard ruled himself out of taking the position.
Smith, who was recently sacked by Aston Villa, has been cut into the odds-on favourite to take charge at Carrow Road, though he is currently on a break in the United States.
The price changes come shortly after it was revealed that Frank Lampard, who had previously been heavily-odds on to take the job, pulled out of talks with the club.
Odds correct at 1630 GMT on 12/11/21
Kjetil Knutsen, who is currently in charge of Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt, who recently inflicted a 6-1 defeat on Jose Mourinho's Roma, has been cut into the 3-1 second favourite, having previously been 18/1.
Sam Allardyce is also included in the betting.
Norwich sacked Daniel Farke just hours after winning their first Premier League game of the season last Saturday. The German’s departure from Carrow Road was announced shortly after their 2-1 victory at Brentford.
Farke had been under increasing pressure after the Canaries failed to win any of their opening 10 games in the top flight this term.
Backroom staff Eddie Riemer, Chris Domogalla and Christopher John have all also left the club.
