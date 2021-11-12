Dean Smith is the new favourite to take over as Norwich manager after Frank Lampard ruled himself out of taking the position.

Smith, who was recently sacked by Aston Villa, has been cut into the odds-on favourite to take charge at Carrow Road, though he is currently on a break in the United States. The price changes come shortly after it was revealed that Frank Lampard, who had previously been heavily-odds on to take the job, pulled out of talks with the club.

Next Norwich manager odds ( via Sky Bet ) Dean Smith - 1/2

Kjetil Knutsen - 3/1

Carlos Corberan, Roy Hodgson - 22/1

Sam Allardyce - 28/1 Odds correct at 1630 GMT on 12/11/21