Arsenal assistant manager Carlos Cuesta is the early 7/2 favourite to replace the sacked David Wagner at Norwich.

Wagner departs after the Canaries were hammered 4-0 in the second leg of their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final with Leeds, despite going into the tie level on aggregate following a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road. They were 3-0 down at half-time and managed to post just one shot on target as Leeds cruised into the play-off final at Wembley. He admitted afterwards that "more or less everything you should not do, we have done," but conceded that "Leeds were very good."

Next permanent Norwich manager (odds via Sky Bet) Carlos Cuesta - 7/2

Will Still - 4/1

Liam Rosenior - 6/1

Steve Cooper - 7/1

Danny Röhl - 8/1

Mark Robins - 10/1

Paul Heckingbottom - 10/1 Odds correct at 1215 BST (17/05/24)

Sporting director Ben Knapper told the Norwich club website: “David has operated with class and dignity throughout his period as Norwich City head coach, but we now feel that the time is right for us to move in a different direction. “We remain committed to progressing our football club, in both the short and long-term, working through a diligent and thorough strategy. “The appointment of a new head coach is an important one. We will now work and continue our due diligence with the view of making an appointment in the near future.” The decision brings an end to Wagner's troubled spell at the club following his arrival in January 2023, with the Norwich fans unable to fully get behind his brand of football.

A torrid start saw the club sat 17th following a 3-1 defeat to Blackburn in early November, with the expectation at the time Wagner would depart following the game. But the appointment of Knapper as sporting director, replacing Stuart Webber, meant the decision was never made. A turnaround in form then led to a spot in the play-offs. Early reports claim that the East Anglia club are considering Gunners coach Cuesta as Wagner's replacement, meaning he has taken favouritism in the next manager market. He's followed by Will Still and ex-Hull boss Liam Rosenior.