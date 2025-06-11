Menu icon
Steven Gerrard

Next Middlesbrough manager odds: Steven Gerrard now favourite for role

By Tom Carnduff
Football
Wed June 11, 2025 · 2h ago

Former Aston Villa and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been backed into 11/10 favourite to become the next manager of Middlesbrough.

The Sky Bet Championship outfit recently announced the departure of Michael Carrick following a campaign which saw them finishing 10th in the second tier.

Steve Cooper and Rob Edwards had previously been at the top of the market but Gerrard has been backed in from the 16/1 on offer just a week ago.

Next Middlesbrough manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Steven Gerrard - 11/10
  • Rob Edwards - 2/1
  • Steve Cooper - 3/1
  • Danny Rohl - 6/1
  • Sean Dyche - 6/1
  • Gary O'Neil - 12/1
  • Tom Cleverley - 14/1

Gerrard's last managerial role came with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq. He left by mutual consent in January after 18 months at the helm.

Previously, he guided Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title in 2021, an outcome which led to him being named Manager of the Year by the PFA Scotland and the SPFL.

But his spell at Aston Villa failed to produce similar results. Gerrard guided them to a 14th-placed finish before his sacking in October 2022 with the club winning just two of their first 12 league contests.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

