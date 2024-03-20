Next Manchester United manager odds: Thomas Frank linked, Gareth Southgate favourite

Brentford manager Thomas Frank, who remains 40/1 in the betting, is being linked with becoming the next Manchester United boss following speculation he is several of the club's board's preferred candidate for the role.

The Dane took charge of the Bees in the 2018 and led them from the Sky Bet Championship to a ninth-placed Premier League finish last season, with this term more than likely to end in a mid-table finish.

Next permanent Manchester Utd manager (odds via Sky Bet) Gareth Southgate - 2/1

Graham Potter - 5/2

Thomas Tuchel - 8/1

Ruben Amorim, Roberto De Zerbi - 10/1

Julen Lopetegui, Julian Nagelsmann - 12/1

Simone Inzaghi - 20/1

Jose Mourinho, Michael Carrick - 25/1

Thomas Frank - 40/1

Should Erik ten Hag depart Old Trafford this summer, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first choice to replace him is thought to remain Gareth Southgate, the current market leader. Southgate, who is expected to end his eight-year spell as England manager after Euro 2024, was as long as 10/1 to become the next United boss prior to the latest speculation, with several firms cutting him into 2/1 favouritism. England have reached a World Cup semi-final, European Championship final and World Cup quarter-final during the 53 year old's tenure.