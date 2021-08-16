Former RB Leipzig head coach Ralf Rangnick is 1/16 to be named interim Manchester United manager after reportedly entering talks with the club.

The German, 63, is currently the director of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow. He was 20/1 for the role on Tuesday but had crashed into 5/1 by the following morning. At that point he was still third favourite behind PSG's Mauricio Pochettino and former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde. United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday following a 4-1 hammering at Watford the previous day.

Next Manchester United manager (odds via Sky Bet) Ralf Rangnick - 1/16

Mauricio Pochettino - 16/1

Michael Carrick - 18/1

Ernesto Valverde - 20/1 Odds correct at 1600 GMT (25/11/21)

That was United's fourth defeat from five Premier League matches, a run that had seen them slip to seventh in the table, six points adrift of the top-four. Michael Carrick oversaw a 2-0 win against Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday, but the club have been seeking an experienced short-term solution. It is also believed they may have identified Rangnick in the hope he could fill a long-term strategic position, as a consultant or sporting director, at Old Trafford after his spell as interim manager ends in the summer.

Who is Ralf Rangnick? Experienced manager Ralf Rangnick began his management career back in 1983 and has since led a multitude of clubs - all of them in Germany. His management roles include time at Stuttgart, Hannover, Schalke, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig. 'The Professor' of Gegenpressing Nicknamed 'The Professor', Rangnick is perhaps best known as the foremost influencers on modern-day Gegenpressing. Gegenpressing is the tactic of pressing the opposition immediately after losing possession in order to win the ball straight back. More than a manager - but not a winner Rangnick's only major domestic trophy as a manager came when he lifted the German Cup with Schalke in his second spell at the club in 2011, six years after finishing as runners-up in the Bundesliga first time around in Gelsenkirchen. More recently, the 63-year-old has built a reputation as a sporting director, helping to lift RB Leipzig from the lower leagues of German football to one of Bayern Munich's closest rivals.