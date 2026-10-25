Next Manchester United manager latest: Eddie Howe odds-on favourite to replace Michael Carrick

Carrick's side were thrashed 3-0 at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday - a result which leaves them 16th in the table and just one point above the relegation zone.

United have won just twice across their opening 12 games of the campaign in all competitions and those came against newly-promoted Ipswich and Champions League minnows Sabah - both at Old Trafford - while back-to-back defeats to Como and Bournemouth extend their winless run to eight.

If Carrick is to depart, Howe is the odds-on favourite with Sky Bet at 4/6 to take charge, while Julian Nagelsmann is close behind him at 5/2.

Howe has been out of work since leaving Newcastle in the summer while former Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann stepped down as Germany head coach following their failed World Cup campaign.

Unai Emery and Antonio Conte have also been considered by United as possible replacements, with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher tipping the Aston Villa manager as an ideal choice.

He said: "He is a manager I look at when I think about Manchester United. People say behind the scenes at Aston Villa, he runs the whole club. Sir Alex Ferguson did that at Manchester United. It's not just not the United way, it's not the way in football generally.

"I think Emery is the best manager in the Premier League. But I've got this thing with him.

"Yes, his record in the Europa League is amazing, but surely somebody who is that successful wants to be known in the Champions League? He wants to win the Champions League. He's not going to do that at Aston Villa.

"He's had two experiences that haven't gone particularly well for him, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. And I just think surely he would want that opportunity to prove himself at an absolute giant of a football club. Sorry, Villa fans."