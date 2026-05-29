Next Liverpool manager odds: Andoni Iraola clear favourite to replace sacked Arne Slot

Liverpool have confirmed the departure of head coach Arne Slot following two seasons at the club.
Slot guided the Reds to the Premier League title in 2024/25 but failed to mount a serious defence of their crown, sliding to fifth in the most recent campaign, 25 points adrift of Arsenal at the top.
Part of the statement from Liverpool said: "We can only wish Arne well in the next stage of his coaching career, with our expectation being that he will continue to be successful. We do so in the knowledge that his Liverpool legacy is intact and will become yet more meaningful in the years and decades to come."
“Nevertheless, the conclusion we have come to is built on a belief that the team’s trajectory is best addressed through a change of direction. That does not diminish the work Arne has done here, or the respect we have for him. Nor is it a reflection of his talents.
"Rather, it is indicative of the need for a different approach."
Next Liverpool manager odds (via William Hill)
- Andoni Iraola - 1/2
- Sebastian Hoeness - 5/1
- Julian Nagelsmann - 13/2
- Luis Enrique - 8/1
- Jurgen Klopp - 9/1
- Oliver Glasner - 9/1
- Unai Emery - 11/1
- Steven Gerrard - 12/1
Odds correct at 12:50 BST (30/05/26)
The club also outlined 'that the process to appoint a successor is under way'. Xabi Alonso was previously linked although he has since been confirmed as Chelsea's new boss.
Andoni Iraola is the clear favourite with the bookmakers following a successful stint in charge of Bournemouth.
Iraola guided the Cherries to the top-six as they'll line up in the Europa League, yet his departure was confirmed in April and Marco Rose was appointed as his replacement.
Bournemouth finished just three points behind Liverpool last season.
AC Milan were reported to be in talks but failed to strike an agreement, an outcome which could have prompted the Anfield club to make their move, should he end up in the job.
Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeneß is made second-favourite following their top-four finish in the Bundesliga, with Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann in at 13/2.
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