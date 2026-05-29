Next Liverpool manager odds: Andoni Iraola clear favourite to replace sacked Arne Slot

Slot guided the Reds to the Premier League title in 2024/25 but failed to mount a serious defence of their crown, sliding to fifth in the most recent campaign, 25 points adrift of Arsenal at the top.

Part of the statement from Liverpool said: "We can only wish Arne well in the next stage of his coaching career, with our expectation being that he will continue to be successful. We do so in the knowledge that his Liverpool legacy is intact and will become yet more meaningful in the years and decades to come."

“Nevertheless, the conclusion we have come to is built on a belief that the team’s trajectory is best addressed through a change of direction. That does not diminish the work Arne has done here, or the respect we have for him. Nor is it a reflection of his talents.

"Rather, it is indicative of the need for a different approach."