Next Leicester manager odds: Sean Dyche favourite after Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves

The Foxes opted to replace Steve Cooper with Van Nistelrooy in November but he was unable to keep them up, overseeing 19 losses in 27 matches at the helm.

Leicester's run of failing to scoring in nine successive home league matches also established a top-flight record.

“I would like to personally thank the Leicester City players, coaches, academy and all the staff I have worked with for their professionalism and dedication during my time at the club and to thank the fans for their support, and take this opportunity to wish the club well for the future," Van Nistelrooy said in a statement published on the club's website.

Former Burnley and Everton boss Sean Dyche is the early odds-on favourite to replace him, although a report from The Telegraph claims that he isn't in the running at this stage.