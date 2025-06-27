Betting has been suspended on the next Leicester managerial market following a flurry of activity on Tuesday night.

Former Wolves boss Gary O'Neil appeared as if he was set to land the role with his odds significantly cut into an odds-on favourite position. But the emergence of ex-QPR head coach Marti Cifuentes saw him head to the top of the market following reports that he had been interviewed for the position. It appears to be a three-way race between Cifuentes, O'Neil and Chris Wilder for the position.

The Sky Bet Championship club announced the departure of Ruud van Nistelrooy in late June following their relegation from the Premier League. The Foxes opted to replace Steve Cooper with Van Nistelrooy in November but he was unable to keep them up, overseeing 19 losses in 27 matches at the helm. Leicester's run of failing to scoring in nine successive home league matches also established a top-flight record. “I would like to personally thank the Leicester City players, coaches, academy and all the staff I have worked with for their professionalism and dedication during my time at the club and to thank the fans for their support, and take this opportunity to wish the club well for the future," Van Nistelrooy said in a statement published on the club's website.

Next permanent Leicester manager odds (via Sky Bet) BETTING NOW SUSPENDED Gary O'Neil - 6/5

Danny Röhl - 13/8

Chris Wilder - 2/1

Sean Dyche - 2/1

Lee Carsley - 5/1

Andy King - 5/1

Michael Carrick - 15/2 Odds correct at 1140 BST (07/07/25)

O'Neil was sacked by Wolves in December with the club sat 19th in the Premier League. After announcing the news, Leicester clarified that "preparation for the EFL Championship season will continue with the planned start of pre-season on Monday 30 June. "First Team coaching staff will oversee the delivery of those plans until a new manager is appointed."

Chris Wilder tasted defeat in the play-off final in May

Wilder previously saw his odds cut into just 2/1 from 22/1 for the position. He guided Sheffield United to the play-off final in May, although a last-gasp strike saw Sunderland secure their place in the Premier League. It was a season of some off-field uncertainty for the Blades with a takeover finally arriving mid-season. Despite this, Wilder still landed 90 points with two deducted before a ball was kicked. Despite this, they opted for a change with former Hull and Reading boss Ruben Selles now at the helm.

Danny Röhl has impressed during his time at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl previously shortened into 5/4 second-favourite to be the next manager of Leicester, although he is believed to now be out of the running. Röhl has established himself as a popular contender for vacant positions following a spell at Hillsborough which has delivered results despite off-pitch uncertainty. He boasts a 38% win ratio after taking on the position - his first in senior management - in October 2023. The Foxes won the Sky Bet Championship under now-Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca during the 2023/24 campaign, although the bookmakers have priced them as 12/1 outsiders for a repeat this time around.