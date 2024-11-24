Next Leicester manager odds: Graham Potter backed after Steve Cooper sacked

Cooper, who took over from Enzo Maresca in the summer, leaves the King Power Stadium with the club two points off the bottom three with two wins in 12 matches.

The Foxes announced assistant manager Alan Tate and first team coach and analyst Steve Rands have also left the club.

Ruud van Nistelrooy opened favourite to take over at 10/11 with Sky Bet, but money soon came for 4/1 shot Graham Potter and he had taken over as the 5/4 favourite shortly come Sunday evening.

David Moyes was also trimmed from 3/1 to 7/4 as van Nistelrooy went the other way and hit 11/4 shortly before 9pm.

Former Leicester striker Mark Robins just 12/1 despite having been let go by Championship strugglers Coventry and it's 16/1 bar, with recent interim England manager Lee Carsley also included in the list at 20/1.

Gareth Southgate, whose departure saw Carsley take temporary charge, is quoted at 25/1 but the market concerns three names.