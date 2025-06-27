Next Leicester manager odds: Chris Wilder moves from 22/1 to 4/1, Sean Dyche still favourite

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has been cut into 4/1 from 22/1 outsider to be the next manager of Leicester.

The Sky Bet Championship club announced the departure of Ruud van Nistelrooy in late June following their relegation from the Premier League. The Foxes opted to replace Steve Cooper with Van Nistelrooy in November but he was unable to keep them up, overseeing 19 losses in 27 matches at the helm. Leicester's run of failing to scoring in nine successive home league matches also established a top-flight record.

“I would like to personally thank the Leicester City players, coaches, academy and all the staff I have worked with for their professionalism and dedication during my time at the club and to thank the fans for their support, and take this opportunity to wish the club well for the future," Van Nistelrooy said in a statement published on the club's website. Former Burnley and Everton boss Sean Dyche remains the favourite to replace him, although a report from The Telegraph previously claimed that he isn't in the running at this stage. Dyche drifted from odds-on on Friday to evens on Saturday. Another interesting mover is Lee Carsley, who guided England under-21s to the Under-21s European Championship trophy on Saturday.

Next permanent Leicester manager odds (via Sky Bet) Sean Dyche - evens

Danny Röhl - 5/4

Chris Wilder - 4/1

Lee Carsley - 5/1

Andy King - 5/1

Michael Carrick - 15/2

Gary O'Neil - 14/1

Liam Rosenior - 14/1 Odds correct at 0945 BST (07/07/25)

Dyche has been out of work since leaving the Toffees in January. He guided them to 26 wins in 84 games in charge. After announcing the news, Leicester clarified that "preparation for the EFL Championship season will continue with the planned start of pre-season on Monday 30 June. "First Team coaching staff will oversee the delivery of those plans until a new manager is appointed."

Chris Wilder tasted defeat in the play-off final in May

Wilder guided Sheffield United to the play-off final in May, although a last-gasp strike saw Sunderland secure their place in the Premier League. It was a season of some off-field uncertainty for the Blades with a takeover finally arriving mid-season. Despite this, Wilder still landed 90 points with two deducted before a ball was kicked. Despite this, they opted for a change with former Hull and Reading boss Ruben Selles now at the helm.

Danny Röhl has impressed during his time at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl previously shortened into 5/4 second-favourite to be the next manager of Leicester - a price which remains unmoved. Röhl has established himself as a popular contender for vacant positions following a spell at Hillsborough which has delivered results despite off-pitch uncertainty. He boasts a 38% win ratio after taking on the position - his first in senior management - in October 2023. The Foxes won the Sky Bet Championship under now-Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca during the 2023/24 campaign, although the bookmakers have priced them as 12/1 outsiders for a repeat this time around.