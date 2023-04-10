Former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is now the favourite to be appointed as Leicester caretaker manager.
The Foxes have been searching for Brendan Rodgers' successor for over a week now, and reports are rife that they are in negotiations with Dean Smith.
Former Villa boss Smith is now the odds-on favourite to be appointed caretaker manager at the King Power.
Odds correct at 1515 BST (10/04/23)
Jesse Marsch was the hot favourite, but talks stalled, with the American reportedly turning down the Foxes.
Rafa Benitez is the only manager trading at shorter that 14/1 in the betting, with the market suggesting it is a two-horse race.
Smith has been out of work since being sacked by Norwich in December.
