Dean Smith

Next Leicester Manager: Dean Smith favourite ahead of Rafael Benitez

By Sporting Life
15:12 · MON April 10, 2023

Former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is now the favourite to be appointed as Leicester caretaker manager.

The Foxes have been searching for Brendan Rodgers' successor for over a week now, and reports are rife that they are in negotiations with Dean Smith.

Former Villa boss Smith is now the odds-on favourite to be appointed caretaker manager at the King Power.

Next Leicester manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Dean Smith - 1/3
  • Rafa Benitez - 5/2
  • Adam Sadler & Mike Stowell (currently caretaker managers) - 14/1
  • Graham Potter - 16/1
  • Nigel Pearson - 16/1
  • Patrick Vieira - 16/1
  • Ralph Hasenhuttl - 16/1
  • 20/1 bar

Odds correct at 1515 BST (10/04/23)

Jesse Marsch was the hot favourite, but talks stalled, with the American reportedly turning down the Foxes.

Rafa Benitez is the only manager trading at shorter that 14/1 in the betting, with the market suggesting it is a two-horse race.

Smith has been out of work since being sacked by Norwich in December.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS