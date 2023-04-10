Former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is now the favourite to be appointed as Leicester caretaker manager.

The Foxes have been searching for Brendan Rodgers' successor for over a week now, and reports are rife that they are in negotiations with Dean Smith. Former Villa boss Smith is now the odds-on favourite to be appointed caretaker manager at the King Power.

Next Leicester manager odds (via Sky Bet) Dean Smith - 1/3

Rafa Benitez - 5/2

Adam Sadler & Mike Stowell (currently caretaker managers) - 14/1

Graham Potter - 16/1

Nigel Pearson - 16/1

Patrick Vieira - 16/1

Ralph Hasenhuttl - 16/1

20/1 bar Odds correct at 1515 BST (10/04/23)