Carlos Corberan is the early favourite to be the man to replace the sacked Jesse Marsch at Leeds, with Mauricio Pochettino second favourite.

Corberan, who was part of Leeds' backroom staff prior to Marcelo Bielsa's appointment, was only appointed West Brom manager back in October, but results and performances since his arrival have been excellent. The Baggies have won 10 of 13 league games under Corberan, and have accumulated the most expected points (xP) per game in the Championship during that time.

In fact, West Brom top the charts on nearly all the major metrics (xGF, xGA, xGD per game) since the Spaniard took over, so it is understandable why Leeds could be knocking on his door.

Next permanent Leeds manager (via Sky Bet) Carlos Corberan - 5/4

Mauricio Pochettino - 13/2

Marcelo Bielsa - 7/1

Ange Postecoglu - 10/1

Kjetil Knutsen - 10/1

Marcello Gallardo - 12/1

16/1 bar Odds correct at 1610 GMT (06/02/23)

Leeds have sacked Jesse Marsch - the right or wrong decision?@JoesterT 🎙️#LUFC pic.twitter.com/rXQ8TN9SeY — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) February 6, 2023

Mauricio Pochettino is a surprising big-name second favourite, with the ex-Tottenham and Southampton manager having been out of work since being sacked by PSG last July. The man who Jesse Marsch replaced, Marcelo Bielsa, is third in the betting at 9/1, followed by current Celtic boss Ange Postecoglu and Bodø/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen. Given Leeds' current predicament in the league table, the next appointment could be crucial to their future as a top-flight club.