Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is the odds-on favourite to become the next head coach of Premier League side Leeds.

The Whites parted company with Jesse Marsch on Monday, who left the club 17th in the Premier League table - only goal difference keeping them out of the relegation zone. Former coach Carlos Corberan - currently at West Brom - had kept favouritism since the market opened but Slot was heavily backed throughout Tuesday evening. Feyenoord currently sit top of the Eredivisie standings, losing just one of their 20 league games so far. Slot has also guided them to the knockout stages of the Europa League, that coming after an appearance in the Europa Conference League final last season.

Next permanent Leeds manager (via Sky Bet) Arne Slot - 2/5

Andoni Iraola - 3/1

Carlos Corberan - 11/1

Ange Postecoglou - 18/1

Ralph Hasenhuttl - 18/1

Ivan Juric - 22/1

Mauricio Pochettino - 22/1 Odds correct at 2050 GMT (07/02/23)

Leeds have sacked Jesse Marsch - the right or wrong decision?@JoesterT 🎙️#LUFC pic.twitter.com/rXQ8TN9SeY — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) February 6, 2023

Corberan opts to stay at West Brom Corberan, who was part of Leeds' backroom staff prior to Marcelo Bielsa's appointment, was only appointed West Brom manager back in October, but results and performances since his arrival have been excellent. The Baggies have won 10 of 13 league games under Corberan, and have accumulated the most expected points (xP) per game in the Sky Bet Championship during that time. In fact, West Brom top the charts on nearly all the major metrics (xGF, xGA, xGD per game) since the Spaniard took over, and this form has attracted interest from more than one top-flight club. Following reports of interest from Leeds, West Brom tied Corberan down to a contract extension, keeping him at the Hawthorns until the summer of 2027.

Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola is second favourite at 3/1, with a now clear gap between the top-two and the rest of the field. Mauricio Pochettino was a surprising big-name second favourite when betting opened, with the ex-Tottenham and Southampton manager having been out of work since being sacked by PSG last July. He has since drifted to 22s. Leeds have confirmed that current coaches Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will take charge of Wednesday's trip to Manchester United, but they are hopeful of an appointment before Sunday's reverse fixture at Elland Road.