Former Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder is now odds-on favourite to become the next head coach of Premier League side Leeds.
The club's chief executive Angus Kinnear says the search for a new manager “is well advanced” as it heads into a second week.
The Yorkshire club sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday and appear to have suffered a series of setbacks in their hunt for a replacement.
Schreuder, recently dismissed by the Dutch champions, is the bookmakers’ favourite for the job, while Andoni Iraola remains high on the list despite reported issues with a release clause.
Odds correct at 1800 GMT (12/02/23)
Kinnear said in his programme notes before Sunday’s home Premier League game against Manchester United that this week had been “challenging for everyone at the club”.
Kinnear added: “The search for a new head coach is well advanced. The task is being able to align our list of prospects – which has been built and evolved under many seasons – with current availability and the openness of candidates to accept a new role in mid-season.
“While we have confidence in the caretaker team, we know the importance of a prompt appointment and, if (director of football) Victor (Orta) and I are in any doubt, we have (chairman) Andrea (Radrizzani’s) Twitter account to keep the pressure on!”
It is understood Schreuder was at Elland Road for the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday as Leeds’ search for a new manager heads into a second week.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.