Former Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder is now odds-on favourite to become the next head coach of Premier League side Leeds.

The club's chief executive Angus Kinnear says the search for a new manager “is well advanced” as it heads into a second week. The Yorkshire club sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday and appear to have suffered a series of setbacks in their hunt for a replacement. Schreuder, recently dismissed by the Dutch champions, is the bookmakers’ favourite for the job, while Andoni Iraola remains high on the list despite reported issues with a release clause.

Next permanent Leeds manager (via Sky Bet) Alfred Schreuder - 5/6

Andoni Iraola - 7/2

Steven Gerrard - 6/1

Arne Slot - 10/1

Michael Skubala - 10/1

Nuno Espirito Santo - 10/1

14/1 bar Odds correct at 1800 GMT (12/02/23) Kinnear said in his programme notes before Sunday’s home Premier League game against Manchester United that this week had been “challenging for everyone at the club”. Kinnear added: “The search for a new head coach is well advanced. The task is being able to align our list of prospects – which has been built and evolved under many seasons – with current availability and the openness of candidates to accept a new role in mid-season. “While we have confidence in the caretaker team, we know the importance of a prompt appointment and, if (director of football) Victor (Orta) and I are in any doubt, we have (chairman) Andrea (Radrizzani’s) Twitter account to keep the pressure on!” It is understood Schreuder was at Elland Road for the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday as Leeds’ search for a new manager heads into a second week.