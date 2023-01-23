Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard less than one year after his appointment in Merseyside, with Sean Dyche favourite to replace him.
The Toffees currently sit second-bottom of the Premier League table, joint with basement club Southampton on just 15 points after Saturday's 2-0 defeat to West Ham.
Dyche, out of work since being sacked by Burnley almost a year ago, leads the market at 9/4 with Sky Bet.
Odds correct at 1750 GMT (23/01/23)
Duncan Ferguson is second-favourite, with 10 games as interim enough to secure a win in Sky Bet's market, with Marcelo Bielsa and club legend Wayne Rooney next in the betting.
It will be a tough job for whoever takes over.
Everton are now winless across their last eight Premier League fixtures, and have won just one in their last 12 – relegation-worthy form.
Scoring goals has obviously been a problem under Lampard this season, scoring 15 times from a total of 22.7 xG, but an unorganised backline that allows plenty of scoring opportunities is another.
Everton have conceded an average of 1.84 expected goals against (xGA) per game in the league this term.
It is an unhealthy mix that makes the Toffees serious relegation candidates.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.