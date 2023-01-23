Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard less than one year after his appointment in Merseyside, with Sean Dyche favourite to replace him.

The Toffees currently sit second-bottom of the Premier League table, joint with basement club Southampton on just 15 points after Saturday's 2-0 defeat to West Ham. Dyche, out of work since being sacked by Burnley almost a year ago, leads the market at 9/4 with Sky Bet.

Next permanent Everton manager (via Sky Bet) Sean Dyche - 7/4

Marcelo Bielsa - 11/4

Duncan Ferguson - 10/3

Wayne Rooney - 9/2

David Moyes - 14/1

Nuno Espirito Santo - 16/1

Thomas Frank - 16/1

Leighton Baines - 18/1 Odds correct at 1750 GMT (23/01/23)

Duncan Ferguson is second-favourite, with 10 games as interim enough to secure a win in Sky Bet's market, with Marcelo Bielsa and club legend Wayne Rooney next in the betting. It will be a tough job for whoever takes over. Everton are now winless across their last eight Premier League fixtures, and have won just one in their last 12 – relegation-worthy form.