Next England manager odds: Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola shorten dramatically

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has shortened further, now into 1/3 favouritism, to be the next England manager, while there has been a rush to back Pep Guardiola.
Tuchel, 51, shot to the head of the market on Sunday following speculation he had been identified as a potential candidate, with some media going as far as suggesting he had entered preliminary talks with the Football Association over succeeding Gareth Southgate.
On Tuesday it was reported more widely that the German had spoken to the FA, causing most firms to trim him in from 1/2, with some going as short as 1/4.
Guardiola, who refused to rule himself out of the running over the weekend, is now second in the betting, and as short as 6/4.
The Manchester City boss is out of contract in the summer and said on Sunday "anything can happen" with regard to the England job.
Lee Carsley, who oversaw a 3-1 victory over Finland on Sunday to make it three wins and a loss in four Nations League matches as interim boss, had widely been expected to take the job full-time, so much so that almost all firms had closed the book on who would be the next permanent England manager prior to this round of international fixtures.
But after a poor performance in defeat by Greece on Thursday, subsequent reports and Carsley's own comments that, "this job deserves a world-class coach that has won trophies and been there and done it," he has drifted out of contention entirely according to the bookmakers, as large as 14/1 with bet365.
Odds correct at 1400 BST (15/10/24)
While it is likely any move for Guardiola may have to wait until June, Tuchel is available having left Bayern in the summer after 18 months in charge of the German club, during which time he won the Bundesliga in 2022/23.
He previously led Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021, followed by the UEFA Super Cup and World Club Cup, and has also won trophies while manager of PSG and Borussia Dortmund.
