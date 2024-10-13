Next England manager odds: Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola shorten dramatically

Tuchel, 51, shot to the head of the market on Sunday following speculation he had been identified as a potential candidate, with some media going as far as suggesting he had entered preliminary talks with the Football Association over succeeding Gareth Southgate.

On Tuesday it was reported more widely that the German had spoken to the FA, causing most firms to trim him in from 1/2, with some going as short as 1/4.

Guardiola, who refused to rule himself out of the running over the weekend, is now second in the betting, and as short as 6/4.

The Manchester City boss is out of contract in the summer and said on Sunday "anything can happen" with regard to the England job.