Next Coventry manager odds: Frank Lampard shortens after talks

Frank Lampard is now 1/9 to become the new Coventry boss after it emerged he has entered advanced talks with the Sky Bet Championship club.
Ruud van Nistelrooy, who reportedly applied for the vacancy after leaving Manchester United following a temporary spell in charge, previously led the market with England's recent interim boss Lee Carsley next in the betting.
But former Chelsea and Everton manager Lampard is now streets clear.
Odds correct at 1230 GMT (19/11/24)
The 46-year-old has been out of work since returning to Stamford Bridge for a short-term second managerial spell between the reigns of Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino, in early 2023.
Coventry are currently 17th in the table, a point above the relegation zone after 15 games.
Whoever is appointed will replace the enormously successful Mark Robins, sacked earlier this month when at the time the EFL's longest-serving manager, bringing an end to his seven-year spell in charge.
As well as the minor honour of winning the EFL Trophy, Robins took the Sky Blues from Sky Bet League Two to within a penalty shootout of both the Premier League and FA Cup final.
It was only last season they dramatically lost to Manchester United at Wembley after a stirring comeback from 3-0 down, 11 months on from another cruel defeat by Luton in the Championship play-off final.
Should Lampard take over, a difficult run awaits the Sky Blues, who host Sheffield United on Saturday before a trip to Turf Moor to take on Burnley the following Tuesday.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.