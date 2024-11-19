Next Coventry manager odds: Frank Lampard shortens after talks

Frank Lampard is now 1/9 to become the new Coventry boss after it emerged he has entered advanced talks with the Sky Bet Championship club.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, who reportedly applied for the vacancy after leaving Manchester United following a temporary spell in charge, previously led the market with England's recent interim boss Lee Carsley next in the betting. But former Chelsea and Everton manager Lampard is now streets clear.

Next Permanent Coventry manager odds (via Sky Bet) Frank Lampard - 1/9

Robbie Keane - 5/1

Ruud van Nistelrooy - 16/1

Lee Carsley - 20/1

33/1 bar Odds correct at 1230 GMT (19/11/24)

The 46-year-old has been out of work since returning to Stamford Bridge for a short-term second managerial spell between the reigns of Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino, in early 2023. Coventry are currently 17th in the table, a point above the relegation zone after 15 games.

Robins a tough act to follow