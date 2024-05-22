Next Chelsea manager odds: Roberto De Zerbi favourite

Chelsea finished the campaign on a strong run of form, securing a sixth-place finish and had looked like they may be able to push on under their experienced Argentine boss next term.

Whoever does take over will certainly be given the resources to challenge for trophies. Chelsea have spent more than £1bn in transfer fees since Todd Boehly's Clearlake Capital completed their takeover of the club in 2022.

De Zerbi had opened up an even-money chance but drifted, with Leicester boss Enzo Maresca and Ipswich's Kieran McKenna overtaking him for a short period.

The Italian left Brighton following their final game of the season after a disagreement with the board over transfer policy - exactly the same circumstances that led to Pochettino exiting Stamford Bridge.