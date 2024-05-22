Sporting Life
De Zerbi's Brighton have done well in cup competitions so far.

Next Chelsea manager odds: Roberto De Zerbi favourite

By Sporting Life
15:09 · SUN May 26, 2024

Roberto De Zerbi has returned to short price favouritism to become the next Chelsea manager after Mauricio Pochettino's surprise departure.

Chelsea finished the campaign on a strong run of form, securing a sixth-place finish and had looked like they may be able to push on under their experienced Argentine boss next term.

Whoever does take over will certainly be given the resources to challenge for trophies. Chelsea have spent more than £1bn in transfer fees since Todd Boehly's Clearlake Capital completed their takeover of the club in 2022.

De Zerbi had opened up an even-money chance but drifted, with Leicester boss Enzo Maresca and Ipswich's Kieran McKenna overtaking him for a short period.

The Italian left Brighton following their final game of the season after a disagreement with the board over transfer policy - exactly the same circumstances that led to Pochettino exiting Stamford Bridge.

Jose Mourinho with the Premier League trophy in 2015
Jose Mourinho with the Premier League trophy in 2015

Another namer of interest is Jose Mourinho, arguably Chelsea's most successful manager.

He is available after being sacked by Roma earlier this year and has moved markedly into 8/1 for a third stint at Stamford Bridge.

Next permanent Chelsea manager (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Roberto De Zerbi - 4/7
  • Enzo Maresca - 9/2
  • Kieran McKenna - 15/2
  • Jose Mourinho - 8/1
  • Thomas Frank - 10/1

Odds correct at 1500 BST (26/05/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

