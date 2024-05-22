Next Chelsea manager odds: Roberto De Zerbi early favourite

De Zerbi himself left Brighton following their final game of the season after a disagreement with the Albion board over transfer policy - exactly the same circumstances that led to Pochettino exiting Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea finished the campaign on a strong form, securing a sixth-place finish and had looked like they may be able to push on under their experienced Argentine boss next term.

However, should De Zerbi replace him, the Italian will certainly be given the resources to challenge for trophies, something he was frustrated to be without during his time at the Amex.

Chelsea have spent more than £1bn in transfer fees since Todd Boehly's Clearlake Capital completed their takeover of the club in 2022.