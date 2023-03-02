With Graham Potter a firm favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave, who has been backed to replace him?

The embattled Graham Potter remains in charge of struggling Chelsea, but after Sunday's defeat to Tottenham left Chelsea with a record of just one win in 11 competitive matches, rumours surrounding the former Brighton boss's future are continuing to swirl unabated. Despite seemingly receiving the backing of his board earlier this week, Potter's position remains precarious as he attempts to shoehorn more Stan Boehly-backed signings into a squad already ill-suited to the way he likes to set up. The ex-Brighton manager is priced at 1/3 to be the next man to go, and if he were to be dismissed by Boehly, former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is the man fancied to take over according to the bookies.

Next permanent Chelsea manager (via Sky Bet) Mauricio Pochettino - 2/1

Luis Enrique - 10/3

Zinedine Zidane - 5/1

Diego Simeone - 7/1

Jose Mourinho - 8/1

John Terry - 10/1

Thomas Frank - 10/1

Roberto De Zerbi - 12/1 Odds correct at 1715 GMT (02/03/23)

The Argentine is the 2/1 favourite, and is available having departed Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season after winning the Ligue 1 title. He is followed by former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, who dramatically exited the Spain national team hotseat following their World Cup last-16 defeat to Morocco. Reports in his homeland suggests he is interested in a move to the Bridge in what would be his entry into English football, having previously managed only in Spain and Italy. Zinedine Zidane is also rumoured to be in the mix, priced at 5/1, with the Frenchman out of work since a second spell at Real Madrid. Current Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is at 7/1 in the market, before Chelsea legend Jose Mourinho at 8/1.