Betting has been suspended on the next Premier League manager to leave their post, with strong reports suggesting Enzo Maresca is on the verge of losing his job as Chelsea boss.
News broke early on New Years' Day that the Chelsea hierarchy were to decide on Maresca's future today, with there being no guarantee that the Italian coach, who led the Blues to Club World Cup success in the summer, will be in the dugout for Sunday's game against Manchester City.
A run of one win in seven league games has put Maresca in a precarious position, with relations already strained between him and some key figures at the club.
An exit now seems highly likely, with Liam Rosenior (10/3), manager of fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg, the favourite to replace Maresca.
Next permanent Chelsea manager odds (via Sky Bet)
- 10/3 - Liam Rosenior
- 9/2 - Xavi
- 6/1 - Oliver Glasner
- 9/1 - Unai Emery, Marco Silva, Frank Lampard, Andoni Iraola, Cesc Fabregas
- 14/1 - Julian Nagelsamnn, Antonio Conte, Diego Simeone, Simone inzaghi
Odds correct at 16:40 GMT (30/12/25)
Former Barcelona player and manager Xavi (9/2) and Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner (6/1) are also in the mix, as are Unai Emery (9/1) and Marco Silva (9/1, according to the odds.
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, whose side were the latest to visit Stamford Bridge and get a positive result, is also at 9/1, as is Chelsea legend and former Blues manager Frank Lampard, who has his Coventry side top of the Championship.
Former Chelsea player Cesc Fabregas, current manager of Italian side Como, is the only other name shorter than 10/1 in the betting.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.