News broke early on New Years' Day that the Chelsea hierarchy were to decide on Maresca's future today, with there being no guarantee that the Italian coach, who led the Blues to Club World Cup success in the summer, will be in the dugout for Sunday's game against Manchester City.

A run of one win in seven league games has put Maresca in a precarious position, with relations already strained between him and some key figures at the club.

An exit now seems highly likely, with Liam Rosenior (10/3), manager of fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg, the favourite to replace Maresca.