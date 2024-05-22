Next Chelsea manager odds: Kieran McKenna takes over as favourite from Roberto De Zerbi

McKenna led Ipswich to the Premier League this term, a second promotion in succession in just his second full season in first-team management, enough to win him the LMA manager of the season award.

Roberto De Zerbi had opened up an even-money chance but continues to drift after money arrived for Enzo Maresca, initially unconsidered by bookmakers.

Like McKenna, Leicester boss Maresca has just guided his side to promotion to the Premier League but the lure of Chelsea would surely be difficult to resist.

De Zerbi meanwhile left Brighton following their final game of the season after a disagreement with the board over transfer policy - exactly the same circumstances that led to Pochettino exiting Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea finished the campaign on a strong form, securing a sixth-place finish and had looked like they may be able to push on under their experienced Argentine boss next term.

Whoever does take over will certainly be given the resources to challenge for trophies. Chelsea have spent more than £1bn in transfer fees since Todd Boehly's Clearlake Capital completed their takeover of the club in 2022.