Next Chelsea manager odds: Enzo Maresca new favourite, Jose Mourinho shortens

Maresca lead Leicester to the Sky Bet Championship title, and having worked under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, has good pedigree learning from one of the best.

He was 5/1 third favourite on Thursday but has been backed into 5/4 on Friday, and now leads the market as Pochettino's most likely successor.

He takes over at the top of the market from Kieran McKenna, who also led his side, Ipswich, to the Premier League this term, a second promotion in succession in just his second full season in first-team management, enough to win him the LMA manager of the season award.

His price has drifted from 11/8 to 11/2, as the former Manchester United assistant coach continues to be heavily linked with the head coaching role at Old Trafford.

Roberto De Zerbi had opened up an even-money chance but continues to drift. The Italian left Brighton following their final game of the season after a disagreement with the board over transfer policy - exactly the same circumstances that led to Pochettino exiting Stamford Bridge.

Successful Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim was one of only a couple of manager to shorten in the betting over the last couple of days, moving from 10/1 into 6/1, with the other being Jose Mourinho.