Next Chelsea manager odds: Enzo Maresca 1/20 favourite to leave Leicester

Maresca successfully took Leicester back to the Premier League via the Championship, which they won, but now seems set to jump ship and accept the Chelsea job.

Roberto De Zerbi and Kieran McKenna have both been favourite during the period in which betting has been open, though the latter appears set to remain with Ipswich, runners-up to Leicester last season.

Maresca however is 1/20 to depart the Foxes and take over at Stamford Bridge and so likely is it considered, that Sky Bet are already betting on who will replace him at Leicester.

Carlos Corberan is their early favourite from Graham Potter, David Moyes, Mark Robins and former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper.