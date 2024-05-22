Sporting Life
Leicester Maresca

Next Chelsea manager odds: Enzo Maresca 1/20 favourite to leave Leicester

By Sporting Life
12:13 · TUE May 28, 2024

Enzo Maresca is priced as a virtual certainty to take over at Chelsea after Mauricio Pochettino's surprise departure.

Maresca successfully took Leicester back to the Premier League via the Championship, which they won, but now seems set to jump ship and accept the Chelsea job.

Roberto De Zerbi and Kieran McKenna have both been favourite during the period in which betting has been open, though the latter appears set to remain with Ipswich, runners-up to Leicester last season.

Maresca however is 1/20 to depart the Foxes and take over at Stamford Bridge and so likely is it considered, that Sky Bet are already betting on who will replace him at Leicester.

Carlos Corberan is their early favourite from Graham Potter, David Moyes, Mark Robins and former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper.

Next permanent Chelsea manager (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Enzo Maresca - 1/20
  • Roberto De Zerbi - 8/1
  • 20/1 bar

Odds correct at 1210 BST on 28/05/24

