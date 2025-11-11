Next Celtic manager odds: Wilfried Nancy clear odds-on favourite

Wilfried Nancy, the head coach of Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew, is now the 1/5 favourite to become the next manager of Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers, who won 11 major trophies at Celtic Park, resigned from the position at the end of October, before being heavily criticised by major shareholder Dermot Desmond for "self-serving behaviour." Martin O'Neill has been in temporary charge for the previous four games, winning three, which includes a Scottish League Cup victory over Rangers. Nancy was as big as 40/1 for the position in the early days of the market, but his odds crashed into 1/5 on Monday.

Next permanent Celtic manager (odds via Sky Bet) Wilfried Nancy - 1/5

Kjetil Knutsen - 15/2

Martin O'Neill - 10/1

Kieran McKenna - 20/1 Odds correct at 1210 GMT (11/11/25)

Martin O'Neill has been in temporary charge of Celtic

Born in France, Nancy's managerial career has been solely based in North America. He replaced Thierry Henry as head coach of CF Montreal in March 2021, overseeing 79 games before departing in December 2022. He left to join Columbus, where he's held the position ever since. Nancy's been in charge on 136 occasions and boasts a win ratio of more than half. The Crew won the MLS Cup in 2023 and then the Leagues Cup in 2024 under his guidance, the latter helping him to secure the MLS Coach of the Year accolade in the same year. A permanent appointment is expected shortly. O'Neill has repeatedly made clear that he is only at the club on a short-term basis. "I don't think there'll be that conversation," he told reporters when asked about getting the job full-time recently. "I genuinely don't think that would be the case."