Wilfried Nancy has been sacked by Celtic after just eight games in charge of the Scottish Premiership champions.

Nancy was appointed at the beginning of December, putting pen-to-paper on a two-and-a-half year contract in Glasgow. But six defeats in eight have forced the club into making another change. Saturday saw them beaten 3-1 by rivals Rangers in the Old Firm derby. Following a 2-1 defeat to Hearts and then a 3-0 loss to Roma, Nancy became the first Celtic manager to lose their first two games in charge of the club.

Next permanent Celtic manager (odds via Sky Bet) Martin O’Neill - 4/9

Ange Postecoglou - 4/1

Shaun Maloney - 11/2

Robbie Keane - 9/1

Kieran McKenna - 11/1

Brian Barry-Murphy - 11/1

Scott Brown - 14/1

Ole Gunnar Solskjær - 14/1

Lee Carsley - 14/1

Craig Bellamy - 14/1 Odds correct at 16:40 GMT (05/01/26)

In a statement, the club said: "The Club thanks Wilfried for his efforts and wishes him and his family well for the future.



"Wilfried's assistants, Kwame Ampadu, Jules Gueguen, and Maxime Chalier, will also be leaving the club and they take with them our good wishes.



"The Club can also confirm that Paul Tisdale has left his position as Head of Football Operations. We thank Paul for the contribution he has made in that role.

Wilfried Nancy oversaw six losses from eight in charge of Celtic

Martin O'Neill finds himself as the favourite to land the position having been the caretaker in the period between Brendan Rodgers' resignation and Nancy's arrival. In fact, O'Neill's temporary spell of 37 days eventually lasted longer than Nancy's time at Celtic Park (33 days). Under the 73-year-old's guidance in his second stint at the club, Celtic won seven of their eight games, which included a 3-1 victory away at Feyenoord in the Europa League. Ange Postecoglu has been made the second-favourite at 4/1. He led Celtic to the domestic treble in the 2022/23 season. In total, Postecoglu won five trophies during his two years at the club before departing to join Tottenham, where he lifted the Europa League last year.

Martin O'Neill and Shaun Maloney worked together in the interim period

Following closely in the market is Shaun Maloney. The former Celtic winger has had managerial spells at both Hibernian and Wigan before serving as the assistant under O'Neill. Maloney managed to keep Wigan in League One during the 2023/24 season despite the club receiving points deductions totalling eight - they were still 18 points clear of relegation. Celtic also outlined in their statement that "A further update will be provided to supporters as soon as is practical."