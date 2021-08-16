Sporting Life
Next Cardiff manager odds: Chris Wilder leads the betting

By Sporting Life
16:25 · SAT October 23, 2021

Chris Wilder has been installed as the favourite to replace Mick McCarthy at Cardiff after the former Republic of Ireland manager left the club by "mutual agreement".

Middlesbrough condemned Cardiff to their eighth successive defeat as they cruised past the Bluebirds 2-0 in the Sky Bet Championship's early kick-off.

A club statement read: “Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that first-team manager Mick McCarthy and assistant manager Terry Connor have left the club by mutual agreement and with immediate effect."

Next Cardiff manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Chris Wilder - 1/1
  • Alan Pardew - 10/1
  • Michael Flynn, Neil Harris - 12/1
  • Mark Hudson - 16/1

Wilder has been out of work since he left Sheffield United earlier this year, but he has been spotted at each of Cardiff's last two matches.

Wilder led Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League, and secured safety in their first season back in the top flight, earning plenty of plaudits along the way.

Poor results in their second season, however, along with an alleged falling out with the owners, ended with Wilder walking away from the club he has supported since his childhood.

He is the even money favourite to take over at Cardiff, with Alan Pardew next in at 10/1. Pardew is currently working as advisor to the owners of CSKA Sofia.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

