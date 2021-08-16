A club statement read: “Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that first-team manager Mick McCarthy and assistant manager Terry Connor have left the club by mutual agreement and with immediate effect."

Middlesbrough condemned Cardiff to their eighth successive defeat as they cruised past the Bluebirds 2-0 in the Sky Bet Championship's early kick-off.

Wilder has been out of work since he left Sheffield United earlier this year, but he has been spotted at each of Cardiff's last two matches.

Wilder led Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League, and secured safety in their first season back in the top flight, earning plenty of plaudits along the way.

Poor results in their second season, however, along with an alleged falling out with the owners, ended with Wilder walking away from the club he has supported since his childhood.

He is the even money favourite to take over at Cardiff, with Alan Pardew next in at 10/1. Pardew is currently working as advisor to the owners of CSKA Sofia.