Next Burnley manager odds: Steven Gerrard favourite after Scott Parker exit, Craig Bellamy also linked

Steven Gerrard has been cut into odds-on favouritism to be the next Burnley manager after Scott Parker's sudden departure on Thursday.

Craig Bellamy, assistant to Vincent Kompany when the Belgian was in charge at Turf Moor, initially led the betting but the Wales boss has drifted. Another former Manchester City youth coach (like Bellamy) shot up the market on Friday morning, with Cardiff manager Brian Barry-Murphy leaping into 9/4. In his first season of management for four years - during that time he was working in the City academy - Barry-Murphy led the Bluebirds to promotion from League One.

Next permanent Burnley manager odds (via BetVictor) Steven Gerrard - 4/9

Brian Barry-Murphy - 9/4

Craig Bellamy - 7/2

Thomas Frank - 13/2

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