Next Burnley manager odds: Steven Gerrard favourite after Scott Parker exit, Craig Bellamy also linked

Steven Gerrard has been cut into odds-on favouritism to be the next Burnley manager after Scott Parker's sudden departure on Thursday.
Craig Bellamy, assistant to Vincent Kompany when the Belgian was in charge at Turf Moor, initially led the betting but the Wales boss has drifted.
Another former Manchester City youth coach (like Bellamy) shot up the market on Friday morning, with Cardiff manager Brian Barry-Murphy leaping into 9/4.
In his first season of management for four years - during that time he was working in the City academy - Barry-Murphy led the Bluebirds to promotion from League One.
Next permanent Burnley manager odds (via BetVictor)
- Steven Gerrard - 4/9
- Brian Barry-Murphy - 9/4
- Craig Bellamy - 7/2
- Thomas Frank - 13/2
- 14/1 bar
Burnley's immediate relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship was confirmed by a 1-0 home defeat against Manchester City on April 22, though their fate has been clear for several months now, making it less surprising that Parker and the club parted ways.
Whether it proves to be a sensible move is another matter given the 45-year-old's record in the second tier, winning promotion with Burnley, Bournemouth and Fulham.
Gerrard has been out of work since leaving Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq last year, and came very close to joining Rangers for a second spell earlier this season.
It was in Glasgow where the Liverpool legend enjoyed most of his success to date, guiding the Old Firm giants through an unbeaten Premiership campaign to lift the title in 2020-21 in what was his first managerial role.
He moved on to Aston Villa in November 2021, where he struggled and was sacked after less than 12 months in charge.
Odds correct at 08:05 BST (1/5/26)
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