Next Brentford manager odds: Keith Andrews favourite to replace Thomas Frank

Brentford set-piece coach Keith Andrews has emerged as the early favourite to replace Thomas Frank as head coach of the Premier League club.

Frank's departure for Tottenham was announced on Wednesday following a successful seven-year spell at the helm, one which delivered promotion from the Sky Bet Championship before establishing themselves in the top-flight. Sky Bet have Andrews at 4/7 with Ipswich's Kieran McKenna next in at 6/4. Frank has taken coaches Justin Cochrane and Chris Haslam alongside analyst Joe Newton with him to north London, leaving Andrews behind at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Next Brentford manager odds (via Sky Bet) Keith Andrews - 4/7

Kieran McKenna - 6/4

Kjetil Knutsen - 6/1

Danny Rohl - 9/1

Ange Postecoglou - 9/1

Kasper Hjulmand - 10/1

Steven Gerrard - 10/1

Scott Parker - 10/1 Odds correct at 1120 BST (13/06/25)

Frank was an internal appointment when securing the job in 2018. He replaced Dean Smith, who departed to accept the vacancy at Aston Villa. Andrews has no senior managerial experience but has served as the assistant as MK Dons and Sheffield United as well as the Republic of Ireland national team. He landed the role of set-piece coach at Brentford in July 2024. They finished last season in third for chances created from corners and free-kicks according to expected goals (xG) data. McKenna remains a frontrunner despite Ipswich's relegation in their first season back in the Premier League, while Bodø/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen features in a managerial market once again, sitting as 6/1 third-favourite. Burnley's Scott Parker emerged as a reported replacement in recent days, although Sky Sports cooled the link between the two in the hours following Frank's move.