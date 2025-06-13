Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Keith Andrews

Next Brentford manager odds: Keith Andrews favourite to replace Thomas Frank

By Tom Carnduff
Football
Fri June 13, 2025 · 11 min ago

Brentford set-piece coach Keith Andrews has emerged as the early favourite to replace Thomas Frank as head coach of the Premier League club.

Frank's departure for Tottenham was announced on Wednesday following a successful seven-year spell at the helm, one which delivered promotion from the Sky Bet Championship before establishing themselves in the top-flight.

Sky Bet have Andrews at 4/7 with Ipswich's Kieran McKenna next in at 6/4.

Frank has taken coaches Justin Cochrane and Chris Haslam alongside analyst Joe Newton with him to north London, leaving Andrews behind at the Gtech Community Stadium.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=21&bid=1492

Next Brentford manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Keith Andrews - 4/7
  • Kieran McKenna - 6/4
  • Kjetil Knutsen - 6/1
  • Danny Rohl - 9/1
  • Ange Postecoglou - 9/1
  • Kasper Hjulmand - 10/1
  • Steven Gerrard - 10/1
  • Scott Parker - 10/1

Odds correct at 1120 BST (13/06/25)

Frank was an internal appointment when securing the job in 2018. He replaced Dean Smith, who departed to accept the vacancy at Aston Villa.

Andrews has no senior managerial experience but has served as the assistant as MK Dons and Sheffield United as well as the Republic of Ireland national team.

He landed the role of set-piece coach at Brentford in July 2024. They finished last season in third for chances created from corners and free-kicks according to expected goals (xG) data.

McKenna remains a frontrunner despite Ipswich's relegation in their first season back in the Premier League, while Bodø/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen features in a managerial market once again, sitting as 6/1 third-favourite.

Burnley's Scott Parker emerged as a reported replacement in recent days, although Sky Sports cooled the link between the two in the hours following Frank's move.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS