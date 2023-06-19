Sporting Life
Iraola and Potter

Next Bournemouth manager odds: Andoni Iraola the favourite, Graham Potter in the mix

By Jake Osgathorpe
14:35 · MON June 19, 2023

Bournemouth have sacked Gary O'Neil as manager just a month after he guided them to Premier League safety. Andoni Iraola is the favourite to replace him.

The news came as a huge surprise to many given the excellent job O'Neil did at Bournemouth, with the club heavy odds-on to be relegated when he was appointed back in August.

Andoni Iraloa is the current favourite to replace him at the Vitaliity.

Next Bournemouth manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Andoni Iraola - 1/2
  • Graham Potter - 11/4
  • Jesse Marsch - 10/1
  • Kjetil Knutsen - 12/1
  • Steven Gerrard - 12/1
  • Nuno Espirito Santo - 16/1

Odds correct at 1430 (19/06/23)

The Spaniard was approached by Leeds in February but wasn't given permission by his club Rayo Vallecano to leave, and he subsequently recently turned down their contract renewal offer.

He led Vallecano to 11th place in last season's La Liga, finishing just four points off the final European place, and playing some entertaining football in the process.

Graham Potter is the second favourite, and he had a turbulent 22/23.

Starting the season in impressive fashion with Brighton, he made the move to Chelsea only to be sacked before the end of the campaign.

Jesse Marsch, sacked by Leeds in February, is priced at 10/1 to replace O'Neil, followed by Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen and Steven Gerrard at 12/1.

