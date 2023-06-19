Andoni Iraloa is the current favourite to replace him at the Vitaliity.

The news came as a huge surprise to many given the excellent job O'Neil did at Bournemouth, with the club heavy odds-on to be relegated when he was appointed back in August.

The Spaniard was approached by Leeds in February but wasn't given permission by his club Rayo Vallecano to leave, and he subsequently recently turned down their contract renewal offer.

He led Vallecano to 11th place in last season's La Liga, finishing just four points off the final European place, and playing some entertaining football in the process.

Graham Potter is the second favourite, and he had a turbulent 22/23.

Starting the season in impressive fashion with Brighton, he made the move to Chelsea only to be sacked before the end of the campaign.

Jesse Marsch, sacked by Leeds in February, is priced at 10/1 to replace O'Neil, followed by Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen and Steven Gerrard at 12/1.