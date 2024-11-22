Newcastle vs West Ham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 16/1 Guido Rodriguez to be carded

Tomas Soucek to be carded

Alexander Isak to score anytime Click here to back with Sky Bet

Newcastle and West Ham went into the international break very differently. The Magpies flying after three straight wins in all competitions against sides above them in the table. The Hammers winning just one of four. Eddie Howe has come through a rocky period, Julen Lopetegui is still in the middle of one, with the Spaniard the second favourite in the Premier League 'sack race' market after a very underwhelming start to his tenure.

The Hammers haven't won away since their first attempt of the season, while Newcastle have beaten Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and held Manchester City at St. James' Park already. So this one should be pretty straightforward, right?

What are the best bets? It should be yes. Newcastle have re-found their swagger since the return of Joe Willock, and I fully expect them to get the job done here. They are short enough at 1/2 to do that though. The bet for this game comes from my longstanding, and proven, Newcastle theory to back opposition midfielders to be carded. At least one has been booked in each of Newcastle's last 10 Premier League games, with Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates the most recent. In total, 13 of 21 opposing midfielders have had their name taken this season, and on Monday they face an aggressive team who have made the joint-second most fouls. At 3/1 TOMAS SOUCEK TO BE CARDED looks a solid proposition. CLICK HERE to back Tomas Soucek to be carded with Sky Bet The only question mark is whether or not the Czech international will start having been in and out of the side this season. He was in the XI for West Ham's last game, starting in a number eight role as opposed to part of a defensive double-pivot, which helps this bet should he get the nod again.

Tomas Soucek was booked on his last visit to St. James' Park in March

Soucek has been carded three times already this season, averaging 0.41 cards per 90 this term, and is committing 1.65 fouls per 90 and is facing an opposing midfield that is superb at drawing fouls and cards. Lucas Paqueta (13/8) and Edson Alvarez (6/4) are both highly likely to get their names taken should they start, especially the former who is one card away from a suspension. Alvarez missed the last game due to suspension, so it's unclear whether he'll return. One player who will most likely start is GUIDO RODRIGUEZ, and at above 2/1, he looks a good price TO BE CARDED too. CLICK HERE to back Guido Rodriguez to be carded with Sky Bet The Argentine has started all 11 league games this season and has three cards already, with two of those coming in his five away outings. He's cynical by nature, usually getting carded for his first foul, which always bodes well. As a final boost to our chances, the referee appointment of Craig Pawson - who is averaging 4.5 cards per game this season - is a significant help.

Team news Dan Burn is suspended for Newcastle, so with Sevn Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth all injured, Eddie Howe will likely field Lloyd Kelly at centre-back alongside Fabian Schar. Howe does have a decision to make on Harvey Barnes, and whether or not to start him after a run of good substitute performances. If he is to start, it would likely mean Joelinton dropping deeper and Sean Longstaff making way. Edson Alvarez is available again after being suspending for West Ham's last match against Everton, but Mohammed Kudus remains suspended. Lopetegui has a decision on whether to bring Alvarez back into the line-up as part of a defensive double-pivot alongside Guido Rodriguez, a move that would see Tomas Soucek drop to the bench.

Predicted line-ups Newcastle: Pope; Livramento, Schär, Kelly, Hall; Longstaff, Guimarães, Willock; Joelinton, Isak, Gordon West Ham: Fabiański; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Rodriguez, Souček, Paquetá, Bowen, Summerville; Antonio.