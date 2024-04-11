Newcastle vs Tottenham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Newcastle may not have hit the heights of last season but they remain firmly in the conversation for European qualification and their home form - averaging 2.06pts per game at St James' Park - is still among the best in the Premier League. This, then, is a tough test for Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham, neck-and-neck with Aston Villa in the race for fourth place - although Spurs do have the comfort blanket of knowing Unai Emery's side have to visit leaders Arsenal on Sunday. Tottenham, though, arguably face a trickier run-in than the Midlanders, this game followed by a home north London derby, then trips to Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as the visit of Manchester City to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium still to come. Fifth place may yet be enough for a Champions League berth given the competition's expansion but that all depends on UEFA coefficients so Spurs will be keen to build on the four wins in their last six games that have shot them up to fourth.

What are the best bets? Top odds of 7/20 on both teams to score tell you everything you need to know here - there should be goals and plenty of them. Newcastle's games are averaging 3.77 goals per game, Spurs' matches 3.55. Over 3.5 goals is odds-on. Odds-on! With the overs/BTTS prices so short, and the likelihood of goals in mind, it makes sense to search out value in the scorer or assists markets - and I'm going to side with three of the big-hitters likely to be on the pitch on Tyneside. Firstly, the 4/1 on BRENNAN JOHNSON to provide 1+ ASSISTS jumps out. The former Nottingham Forest wide man has seven assists in 25 games - 17 starts and substitute appearances. He's contributing an assist every 215 minutes. CLICK HERE to back Johnson to have 1+ assists with Sky Bet Johnson ranks in the Premier League's top five players for assists per 90 - and he's up against a injury-hit Magpies defence leaking 1.67 goals per game. Johnson has registered multiple shots and key passes a game since becoming a regular starter.

I also cannot resist a play on ALEXANDER ISAK AND HEUNG-MIN SON BOTH TO SCORE ANYTIME as a 19/4 double with Paddy's and Betfair - at time of writing it's available as a 5/1 Sky Bet boost too, if you're able to search that out. CLICK HERE to back Isak and Son both to score anytime with Sky Bet Isak has 15 goals in 23 Premier League appearances this season, Son 15 in 28. Most firms go around evens on each player to net anytime thus anywhere near 5/1 for both to do so has to be considered value in what's likely to be a very open game. Each is in great form - Isak scoring in six of his past 10 games, Son in seven of his past 14 starts. They will carry their respective teams' chief goalscoring threats. There's also a cracking long shot available with DESTINY UDOGIE 16/1 to be the FIRST PLAYER CARDED. The Italian full-back has been booked five times this season - and on all five occasions, he's been the first Spurs player in the book. CLICK HERE to back Udogie to be first player carded with Sky Bet Udogie leads Spurs' fouls standings with 1.9 per game - indeed only Chelsea's combative midfielder Conor Gallagher has committed more infringements in the Premier League this season - and is also averaging 2.5 tackles per match.

BuildABet @40/1 Johnson 1+ assists

Udogie to be shown a card

Werner 1+ offsides CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Timo Werner has been caught offside in eight of his 11 games for Spurs since joining on loan in January. If he starts, the 11/10 available with Sky Bet is worth consideration as a higher-stake single. For now, we'll use it to boost our BuildABet to 40s.

Team news Newcastle's ridiculously long injury list shows little sign of easing, with Joe Willock adding to a jam-packed treatment room that seems to have a revolving door by limping off with an Achilles problem in the win at Fulham last weekend.

Miguel Almiron, Sven Botman, Joelinton, Tino Livramento, Lewis Miley, Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are all still out while Jamaal Lascelles is sidelined until next season. Spurs' only real worry is the knee injury that forced Richarlison to miss their win over Nottingham Forest although there is a chance he could be passed fit. Fringe players Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Forster are definite absentees.

Predicted line-ups Newcastle: Dubravka; Burn, Schar, Krafth, Hall; Barnes, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Gordon; Murphy, Isak. Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Van de Ven, Romero, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Maddison, Werner, Johnson; Son.