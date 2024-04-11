Sporting Life
Destiny Udogie

Newcastle vs Tottenham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Michael Beardmore
16:37 · THU April 11, 2024

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Brennan Johnson 1+ assists at 4/1 (bet365)

1pt Alexander Isak and Heung-min Son both to score at 19/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair)

0.5pts Destiny Udogie to be first player carded at 16/1 (William Hill)

Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 17/10| Draw 29/10 | Away 13/10

Newcastle may not have hit the heights of last season but they remain firmly in the conversation for European qualification and their home form - averaging 2.06pts per game at St James' Park - is still among the best in the Premier League.

This, then, is a tough test for Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham, neck-and-neck with Aston Villa in the race for fourth place - although Spurs do have the comfort blanket of knowing Unai Emery's side have to visit leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Tottenham, though, arguably face a trickier run-in than the Midlanders, this game followed by a home north London derby, then trips to Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as the visit of Manchester City to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium still to come.

Fifth place may yet be enough for a Champions League berth given the competition's expansion but that all depends on UEFA coefficients so Spurs will be keen to build on the four wins in their last six games that have shot them up to fourth.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou

What are the best bets?

Top odds of 7/20 on both teams to score tell you everything you need to know here - there should be goals and plenty of them. Newcastle's games are averaging 3.77 goals per game, Spurs' matches 3.55. Over 3.5 goals is odds-on. Odds-on!

With the overs/BTTS prices so short, and the likelihood of goals in mind, it makes sense to search out value in the scorer or assists markets - and I'm going to side with three of the big-hitters likely to be on the pitch on Tyneside.

Firstly, the 4/1 on BRENNAN JOHNSON to provide 1+ ASSISTS jumps out. The former Nottingham Forest wide man has seven assists in 25 games - 17 starts and substitute appearances. He's contributing an assist every 215 minutes.

Johnson ranks in the Premier League's top five players for assists per 90 - and he's up against a injury-hit Magpies defence leaking 1.67 goals per game. Johnson has registered multiple shots and key passes a game since becoming a regular starter.

Premier League most assist per 90 minutes including Tottenham's Brennan Johnson

I also cannot resist a play on ALEXANDER ISAK AND HEUNG-MIN SON BOTH TO SCORE ANYTIME as a 19/4 double with Paddy's and Betfair - at time of writing it's available as a 5/1 Sky Bet boost too, if you're able to search that out.

Isak has 15 goals in 23 Premier League appearances this season, Son 15 in 28. Most firms go around evens on each player to net anytime thus anywhere near 5/1 for both to do so has to be considered value in what's likely to be a very open game.

Each is in great form - Isak scoring in six of his past 10 games, Son in seven of his past 14 starts. They will carry their respective teams' chief goalscoring threats.

There's also a cracking long shot available with DESTINY UDOGIE 16/1 to be the FIRST PLAYER CARDED. The Italian full-back has been booked five times this season - and on all five occasions, he's been the first Spurs player in the book.

Udogie leads Spurs' fouls standings with 1.9 per game - indeed only Chelsea's combative midfielder Conor Gallagher has committed more infringements in the Premier League this season - and is also averaging 2.5 tackles per match.

Destiny Udogie among the Premier League players with most fouls

BuildABet @40/1

  • Johnson 1+ assists
  • Udogie to be shown a card
  • Werner 1+ offsides

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Timo Werner has been caught offside in eight of his 11 games for Spurs since joining on loan in January. If he starts, the 11/10 available with Sky Bet is worth consideration as a higher-stake single. For now, we'll use it to boost our BuildABet to 40s.

Team news

Newcastle's ridiculously long injury list shows little sign of easing, with Joe Willock adding to a jam-packed treatment room that seems to have a revolving door by limping off with an Achilles problem in the win at Fulham last weekend.

Joe Willock

Miguel Almiron, Sven Botman, Joelinton, Tino Livramento, Lewis Miley, Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are all still out while Jamaal Lascelles is sidelined until next season.

Spurs' only real worry is the knee injury that forced Richarlison to miss their win over Nottingham Forest although there is a chance he could be passed fit. Fringe players Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Forster are definite absentees.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Dubravka; Burn, Schar, Krafth, Hall; Barnes, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Gordon; Murphy, Isak.

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Van de Ven, Romero, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Maddison, Werner, Johnson; Son.

Match facts

  • Tottenham have scored at least once in each of their last 17 Premier League away games against Newcastle, since a 4-0 loss in December 2003. It’s their longest scoring streak away against an opponent in their league history.
  • Following a run of six defeats in seven games, Newcastle have lost just two of their last 10 in the Premier League (W5 D3). The Magpies are looking to win consecutive league games for the first time since December.
  • Along with opponents Spurs, Newcastle are one of just two teams to have scored in 100% of Premier League home games this season. Their current run of scoring in 16 straight Premier League home games is their longest since 18 in 2002-03.
  • Having won four of their first six Premier League away games this season (D2), Tottenham have won just two of their subsequent nine on the road (D4 L3).
  • Newcastle are averaging 1.7 goals conceded per game in the Premier League this season, compared to 0.9 last term. Despite this, only Arsenal (14) have kept more clean sheets than the Magpies in 2023-24 (9).
  • With 65 goals scored and 52 goals conceded, Newcastle’s Premier League games have seen more goals than any other side’s this season (117). With 65 scored and 45 conceded, Tottenham rank joint-fourth for this (110).
  • Tottenham have benefitted from more own goals than any other side in the Premier League this season (5). Only in 2021-22 (6) have they ever benefitted from more in a single campaign.
  • Alexander Isak has scored in each of his last five Premier League home games, netting six goals in total in this run. The last Newcastle player to score in more consecutively at St James’ Park was Alan Shearer, 15 in the 1996-97 campaign.
  • Son Heung-Min has been involved in 24 goals in his last 25 Premier League appearances, scoring 15 and assisting nine. One more assist would see him become just the sixth player to register double figures for both goals and assists in three Premier League seasons after Wayne Rooney (5), Mo Salah (4), Frank Lampard (4), Eric Cantona (4) & Didier Drogba (3).

Odds correct at 1615 BST (11/04/24)

