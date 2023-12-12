Newcastle vs Milan betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Back when Newcastle were drawn in the Champions League's so called 'group of death' would they have taken this scenario? Beat AC Milan in combination with PSG failing to do so at Borussia Dortmund and they will qualify for the last 16. Simply avoid defeat and they will enter the knockout stage of the Europa League. Dortmund may already be through, but only victory will see them top Group F. Given PSG lost both their previous away fixtures, hope remains. Milan aren't out of it either. They sit level on five points with the Magpies but their goal difference is four worse. They must win to avoid finishing bottom, and should they manage to do so then only a PSG defeat in Germany will be enough to see them progress.

This is a match that both teams have to win, which could result in a basketball-style contest. CALLUM WILSON should return from injury and always delivers when Newcastle need him.

Team news Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff both returned off the bench against Tottenham and could start. That will be a major boost to a Newcastle side that has been unchanged in terms of outfield positions for the last five matches with 10 first-team players currently on the sidelines. Milan have a lengthy injury list too but should have star man Rafael Leao back fit so he is expected to replace Christian Pulisic in the XI.

Predicted line-ups Newcastle: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon. Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Hernandez, Florenzi; Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah; Chukwueze, Giroud, Leao.