Newcastle vs Milan betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Back when Newcastle were drawn in the Champions League's so called 'group of death' would they have taken this scenario?
Beat AC Milan in combination with PSG failing to do so at Borussia Dortmund and they will qualify for the last 16. Simply avoid defeat and they will enter the knockout stage of the Europa League.
Dortmund may already be through, but only victory will see them top Group F. Given PSG lost both their previous away fixtures, hope remains.
Milan aren't out of it either. They sit level on five points with the Magpies but their goal difference is four worse.
They must win to avoid finishing bottom, and should they manage to do so then only a PSG defeat in Germany will be enough to see them progress.
A lengthy injury list and consecutive three-goal defeats at Everton and Tottenham has left Newcastle a little battered and bruised. What a relief, then, to return for some much-needed home comforts.
Only Luton and Sheffield United have taken fewer Premier League points on the road this season, but at home they remain imperious. Darwin Nunez's late brace for Liverpool back in August is all that separates them from a 100% record after eight top-flight matches at St James'.
They now welcome a Milan team who have won just three of their last 10 matches, losing five.
Eddie Howe's side went off at a staggeringly short 8/15 at home to Dortmund in their last Champions League home game. The 10/11 about NEWCASTLE TO WIN against an inferior, out-of-form opponent is therefore advised.
While not advised, it is worth keeping an eye on NEWCASTLE TO QUALIFY which is drifting towards a backable price, although the 12/5 (3.40) quotes are still short of the 3.65 available when doubling a Newcastle win and Dortmund win/draw manually.
A second selection of MARTIN DUBRAVKA TO BE SHOWN A CARD looks worth a play.
The Slovakia international is currently deputising for the injured Nick Pope and it feels a distinct possibility that a caution could be shown to the Newcastle goalkeeper should they be leading late on and he decides to begin running down the clock.
The 13/2 with Sky Bet is a significant jump from the 15/4 elsewhere, perhaps a result of his limited playing time in recent years.
This is a match that both teams have to win, which could result in a basketball-style contest. CALLUM WILSON should return from injury and always delivers when Newcastle need him.
Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff both returned off the bench against Tottenham and could start.
That will be a major boost to a Newcastle side that has been unchanged in terms of outfield positions for the last five matches with 10 first-team players currently on the sidelines.
Milan have a lengthy injury list too but should have star man Rafael Leao back fit so he is expected to replace Christian Pulisic in the XI.
Newcastle: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon.
Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Hernandez, Florenzi; Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah; Chukwueze, Giroud, Leao.
Odds correct at 1230 GMT (12/12/23)
