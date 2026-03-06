Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
TWA bab newc vs. manc ciyu

Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup bet builder and tips from This Week's Acca

By This Week's Acca
Football
Fri March 06, 2026 · 2h ago
TWA newcastle bab - https://skybet.com/football/english-fa-cup/newcastle-v-man-city/e-35278007?tabId=aCWzohEAACMAoCkm#requestabet

*All bets settled in 90 mins

We should get an entertaining FA Cup fifth-round tie between Newcastle and Manchester City and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks a good starting point. It's landed in three of the four head-to-heads this season, with both excellent going forward but vulnerable at the back.

Rodri's minutes are still being managed so with Real Madrid approaching in midweek NICO GONZALEZ should start and is an excellent candidate TO BE CARDED. He has seven this season at an average of 0.39 cards per 90 and was booked in the Carabao Cup against these opponents.

Erling Haaland started for City in midweek after an injury lay-off and is likely to be rested in favour of OMAR MARMOUSH. He caused Newcastle all sorts of problems when the teams last met, firing five shots (two on target) in 58 minutes. Over the course season he's averaged 1.23 SHOTS ON TARGET per 90.

HARVEY BARNES was sacrificed in midweek, coming off at half-time as Newcastle were down to 10 men, making it more likely he'll start here. He's averaged 1.09 shots on target per 90 this term, having 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET in three of four appearances against City, including a brace of goals in the Magpies' league win.

Odds correct at 14:45 GMT (20/02/26)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS