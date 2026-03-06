We should get an entertaining FA Cup fifth-round tie between Newcastle and Manchester City and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks a good starting point. It's landed in three of the four head-to-heads this season, with both excellent going forward but vulnerable at the back.

Rodri's minutes are still being managed so with Real Madrid approaching in midweek NICO GONZALEZ should start and is an excellent candidate TO BE CARDED. He has seven this season at an average of 0.39 cards per 90 and was booked in the Carabao Cup against these opponents.

Erling Haaland started for City in midweek after an injury lay-off and is likely to be rested in favour of OMAR MARMOUSH. He caused Newcastle all sorts of problems when the teams last met, firing five shots (two on target) in 58 minutes. Over the course season he's averaged 1.23 SHOTS ON TARGET per 90.

HARVEY BARNES was sacrificed in midweek, coming off at half-time as Newcastle were down to 10 men, making it more likely he'll start here. He's averaged 1.09 shots on target per 90 this term, having 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET in three of four appearances against City, including a brace of goals in the Magpies' league win.