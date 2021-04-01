Premier League betting tips: Newcastle v Tottenham best bets and preview

Tottenham remain in the top-four hunt while Newcastle are battling to avoid the drop. Tom Carnduff has two best bets for their meeting on Sunday.

Tottenham's season is being portrayed as one of disaster. Yet, with nine games to go and heading into the weekend, they are just three points behind Chelsea who occupy the final Champions League place. Newcastle are far from that. Steve Bruce's relegation-threatened side are hovering above the drop zone and are doing little to suggest they can stay up. Newcastle have won just two of their last 20 games in all competitions. The decent enough start they made is keeping them out of the bottom-three currently but their poor form just isn't good enough. Tottenham, who have won six of their last eight games, should justify their odds-on price. The worry for Newcastle is that Spurs, for all their issues, have convincingly beaten those at the bottom end in recent weeks. They hit four past Burnley and Crystal Palace while picking up a solid 2-0 win away at Aston Villa before the international break - that was a rare win at a top-half team for Mourinho's side.

Newcastle have failed to keep a clean sheet in all six of their previous six home matches. Four of those teams also scored twice and Tottenham, given their recent performances against Burnley and Palace, could expect to score a few in their trip north. All eyes will be on Harry Kane, and by all means he's well worth captaining on fantasy football, but the recent showings by LUCAS MOURA have got me interested in the above 3/1 best price available for a goal anytime. He has two goals and two assists across his last five league starts. Head here to back Lucas Moura to score anytime with Sky Bet He may only have three on his Premier League tally this season but that's largely down to the fact he has only recently nailed down a starting spot in the side. It's led to him putting in a man of the match performance in the victory at Villa Park. Moura also scored when these two sides met in North London at the end of September, a game where he would also post three total shots of which two were on target. We have to be aware of his record throughout the whole campaign but current form makes the 33/10 best price, and just under 3/1 elsewhere, look generous against this level of opposition. Spurs' 49 goals is better than those around them and we can say the same for Newcastle's 48 goals against - only Sheffield United, Southampton and West Brom have conceded more in the Premier League this season. Will Moura and Kane combine?

This is the type of fixture that a striker like Harry Kane will be looking forward to. After scoring for England during the international break, a game against a weak defence like this presents the opportunity to add a few more to the Premier League tally. He bullies the teams in the bottom-half. From Leeds in 11th downwards, Kane has only failed to score against Newcastle and Wolves this season. This game shouldn't be as close as the reverse fixture was at the beginning of the campaign. Kane has 17 goals and 13 assists this season and I'm interested in a small play on the huge 80/1 available on KANE TO ASSIST MOURA AND MOURA TO ASSIST KANE with Sky Bet. It's a fun bet and a big price but one that does look good given the opponent. Head here to back Lucas Moura to assist Harry Kane and Kane to assist Moura with Sky Bet It's a big ask, of course, hence the price, but Moura comes into this game on the back of consecutive games where he has registered an assist. Newcastle also seem to be a team where players have picked up both a goal and an assist against them. Leandro Trossard did it for Brighton last time out, while Bruno Fernandes also managed it when Manchester United won 3-1. Leeds' Raphinha is another player who had one in each column when they won at the end of January. We've seen this bet land a few times already when looking at Kane and Son Heung-min, but with the latter potentially missing out through injury and the form of Moura, it's worth swapping him in with Spurs expected to get a few on Sunday afternoon.

