There has not been a goal scored in Newcastle's last three hours of Premier League football.

Eddie Howe’s side failed to score against Leeds and then were involved in another stalemate at the Emirates.

It is worth noting the Magpies generated an xG of 3.93, so were desperately unlucky not to find the net over those two games.

Southampton’s Romain Perraud has been the only player to find the net against them since the end of October.

Over that six game period, Sunday’s hosts have kept their opposition at bay on five occasions, though they did ship an xGA of 3.7, so should consider themselves slightly fortunate.