Newcastle welcome Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday. James Cantrill previews the game picking out his best bet.
2.5pts Both teams to score at 19/20 (bet365)
There has not been a goal scored in Newcastle's last three hours of Premier League football.
Eddie Howe’s side failed to score against Leeds and then were involved in another stalemate at the Emirates.
It is worth noting the Magpies generated an xG of 3.93, so were desperately unlucky not to find the net over those two games.
Southampton’s Romain Perraud has been the only player to find the net against them since the end of October.
Over that six game period, Sunday’s hosts have kept their opposition at bay on five occasions, though they did ship an xGA of 3.7, so should consider themselves slightly fortunate.
Fulham’s return to the top flight has been rife for goals.
Their games have seen 60 in total, an average of over three per game, with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE clicking in 74% of their 19 fixtures.
Marco Silva’s side have only failed to score in two games, against Everton and Wolves, though they generated a combined xG of 3.7 across those two fixtures.
It should come as no surprise to see the Cottagers racking up the goals as the Londoners boast some attack.
Aleksandar Mitrovic spearheads it and the Championship record goalscorer picked up where he left off the last campaign.
Since the start of last season, he has scored 54 goals, 11 of which coming in the top flight.
His supporting cast at St James’ will likely be Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Andreas Pereira and Willian.
The trio have combined to have a direct hand in 16 goals this season and the quartet average 8.9 shots per game.
So, the visitors certainly have the firepower to cause Newcastle some issues on Sunday afternoon.
Score prediction: Newcastle 3-1 Leeds (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)
Odds correct at 1400 GMT (13/01/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.