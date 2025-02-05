Newcastle seal dominant win over Arsenal to reach Carabao Cup final

Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon fired Newcastle to a second Carabao Cup final in three years as the Magpies secured a thumping aggregate win over Arsenal.
Murphy and Gordon struck either side of half-time to seal a 2-0 victory over the Gunners at St James’ Park, to go with their win by the same scoreline at the Emirates Stadium last month, to book a Wembley showdown with either Liverpool or Tottenham.
It moves Newcastle a step closer to ending their 70-year wait for a domestic trophy.
Fourteen years to the day from a remarkable 4-4 Premier League draw between the sides which was secured by the late Cheick Tiote’s wonder-strike, his son Rafael was among the mascots as the Magpies dispelled the pre-match nerves of the home fans to claim a 4-0 semi-final win on aggregate.
If Eddie Howe’s three-man rearguard – he had drafted in central defender Sven Botman as a replacement for injured midfielder Joelinton – set the tone for a uncompromising display, it was the pace and potency of striker Alexander Isak, for so long the subject of speculation linking him with the North London club, which terrified the visitors.
Isak’s stunning early finish may have been ruled out by VAR but it was his incision which led to the opening goal and the attention the Gunners had to pay to him throughout was instrumental in what followed.
The game kicked off amidst a cacophony as the home fans attempted to roar their side on after back-to-back home defeats.
They thought they had got their reward within four minutes when Gordon slid Isak in behind Gabriel and he sent a thunderous shot high past David Raya and into the top corner, only for a lengthy VAR review to result in an offside decision.
Relieved as the Gunners were, they looked rattled as the Magpies pressed high, although they gradually began to impose themselves with Leandro Trossard in particular making in-roads down the right.
Lewis Hall volleyed Jacob Murphy’s 15th-minute cross into the side-netting from an unlikely angle but Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard forced a block from Botman and then clipped the outside of the post seconds later.
However, Newcastle made the most of their escape with 19 minutes gone when Gordon once again picked out Isak’s run and, although the Sweden international’s shot came back off the post, Murphy steered the rebound past the stranded Raya.
Opposite number Martin Dubravka had to make a solid reaction save to deny Trossard four minutes later with the visitors scrapping for a lifeline.
Mikel Arteta’s men were dominating both possession and territory but they were playing largely in front of the massed black and white ranks.
Early substitute Ethan Nwaneri’s pace down the right gave the Gunners renewed threat but Gordon curled a right-foot shot just wide in first-half stoppage time after leaving Declan Rice for dead.
The former Everton forward might have put the game beyond doubt within four minutes of the restart when he robbed William Saliba with Raya out of his goal but he could not find the target from distance.
But Gordon made no mistake with 52 minutes gone when Fabian Schar caught Rice in possession from Raya’s ill-judged pass and the England international gleefully fired home.
The Gunners were laboured in their efforts to claw their way back into the tie, with Dubravka fielding Nwaneri’s tame 74th-minute attempt comfortably as Howe’s men saw out a third win of the season over Arsenal with little difficulty.
Match facts
- Newcastle have reached their second League Cup final in the last three seasons (also 2022-23), more than they managed in their first 62 participations in the competition beforehand (one in 1975-76).
- This is the ninth time that Arsenal have been eliminated from a League Cup semi-final, now the most of any side at this stage of the competition (Tottenham on 8 before their second leg vs. Liverpool).
- Arsenal have now been eliminated from each of their last three semi-finals in major competitions, falling at this stage of the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League vs. Villarreal, 2021-22 League Cup vs. Liverpool, and this season’s League Cup vs. Newcastle.
- Newcastle have eliminated four different London clubs from this season's League Cup (AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea, Brentford, Arsenal), the most ever by a side in a single campaign in the competition.
- This was Arsenal’s fifth defeat to Newcastle United under Mikel Arteta in all competitions; only against Manchester City (9) and Liverpool (6) have they lost more times under the Spaniard. Four of those five defeats to the Magpies have come away from home, only losing more times on the road to Man City (5) in Arteta’s tenure.
- Jacob Murphy has five goals in all competitions this season – his most in a single season for Newcastle. Indeed, he has 14 goal involvements in 2024-25 (5 goals, 9 assists), his most in a single campaign since 2016-17 for Norwich (16 – 10 goals, 6 assists).
- Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon has scored three goals against Arsenal in all competitions – his joint-most against a club side in his career (level with Man Utd).
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Expert xG analysis and features
- Transfer news and done deals
- Football and other sports tips
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.