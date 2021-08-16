Frank Lampard is the new favourite to become the next manager of Newcastle, should the new ownership sack Steve Bruce - who now appears set to take charge of the club's first game of their new era.

It had been reported Bruce would be sacked before Sunday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham, moving into 1/16 to be the next top-flight boss to leave his position. However, the club issued an operations notice on Thursday to say Bruce would attend a media briefing on Friday afternoon. The club head into the match second from bottom of the Premier League, without a win in their first seven games.

Next permanent Newcastle manager (odds via Sky Bet) Frank Lampard - 9/4

Lucien Favre - 5/1

Antonio Conte, Roberto Martinez - 7/1

Steven Gerrard - 9/1

Brendan Rodgers - 10/1 Odds correct at 1150 BST (14/10/21)

The takeover of the club was finally approved by the Premier League a week ago, after it received “legally binding assurances” from the new owners that Saudi Arabia would not have control over club matters. The market reacted almost instantly by placing Bruce as the sack race favourite. Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, ex-Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre and former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte have been among those linked with succeeding him at St James' Park, and Lampard is the latest to be backed to replace him.

Lampard was relieved of his duties as Blues manager in January after losing five of his final eight games, though he did guide Chelsea to a fourth-place finish and an FA Cup final in his first season in charge. Favre and Conte follow him in the market, with Conte a particularly eye-catching name at the head of the betting. The former Chelsea boss left Inter Milan in the summer despite delivering the Serie A title alongside an appearance in the Europa League final during a two-year stint at the club. Reports emerged in the media on Sunday stating that Conte would be interested in the Newcastle position following the arrival of new owners.