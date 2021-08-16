Frank Lampard is the new favourite to become the next manager of Newcastle, should the new ownership sack Steve Bruce - who now appears set to take charge of the club's first game of their new era.
It had been reported Bruce would be sacked before Sunday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham, moving into 1/16 to be the next top-flight boss to leave his position.
However, the club issued an operations notice on Thursday to say Bruce would attend a media briefing on Friday afternoon.
The club head into the match second from bottom of the Premier League, without a win in their first seven games.
Odds correct at 1150 BST (14/10/21)
The takeover of the club was finally approved by the Premier League a week ago, after it received “legally binding assurances” from the new owners that Saudi Arabia would not have control over club matters.
The market reacted almost instantly by placing Bruce as the sack race favourite.
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, ex-Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre and former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte have been among those linked with succeeding him at St James' Park, and Lampard is the latest to be backed to replace him.
Lampard was relieved of his duties as Blues manager in January after losing five of his final eight games, though he did guide Chelsea to a fourth-place finish and an FA Cup final in his first season in charge.
Favre and Conte follow him in the market, with Conte a particularly eye-catching name at the head of the betting.
The former Chelsea boss left Inter Milan in the summer despite delivering the Serie A title alongside an appearance in the Europa League final during a two-year stint at the club.
Reports emerged in the media on Sunday stating that Conte would be interested in the Newcastle position following the arrival of new owners.
Eddie Howe - best known for his long association with Bournemouth - has drifted having initially been the favourite. He oversaw their rise from the bottom end of League Two to the Premier League but left after relegation at the end of the 2019/20 season.
The 43-year-old rejected the offer to become Celtic manager in May. In a statement, the Scottish giants said: "We can now confirm that Eddie will not be joining the Club, for reasons outwith both his and Celtic’s control."
Rangers manager and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was another candidate to see support - he's currently 9/1 after the confirmation of the takeover - as was Roberto Martinez.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.