Newcastle took a very early lead thanks to Callum Wilson's second minute goal, but it took Tottenham just 15 minutes to equalise through Tanguy Ndombele's pinpoint strike.

Harry Kane put Spurs in front with his first goal of the Premier League season, though it did need VAR to overrule an offside flag, but his delicate lob finish stood.

Newcastle struggled to get much going after falling behind, and the game was delayed due to a medical emergency in the crowd.