Tottenham hold on to beat Newcastle and spoil the party atmosphere, as the Magpies lose their first game under new ownership.
Newcastle took a very early lead thanks to Callum Wilson's second minute goal, but it took Tottenham just 15 minutes to equalise through Tanguy Ndombele's pinpoint strike.
Harry Kane put Spurs in front with his first goal of the Premier League season, though it did need VAR to overrule an offside flag, but his delicate lob finish stood.
Newcastle struggled to get much going after falling behind, and the game was delayed due to a medical emergency in the crowd.
Tottenham scored a third soon after the game was resumed through Heung-min Son, with a well-worked move ending in an open net tap-in for the South Korean after Harry Kane's set-up.
The second-half was one-way traffic, with Steve Bruce's side again struggling to get much going in attack, and their chances of getting back into the game were dealt a blow after substitute Jonjo Shelvey picked up two yellow cards in five minutes to leave his side with 10-men.
A bizarre own goal by Eric Dier did add a small amount of drama with the scoreline at 3-2 with added time remaining, but Spurs played time out very efficiently.
The result means Nuno Espirito Santo's side move up to fifth in the Premier League table, above Manchester United, while Newcastle remain winless and second-bottom.