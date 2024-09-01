Newcastle 2-1 Tottenham: Alexander Isak scores the winner, Chelsea held

Newcastle 2-1 Tottenham

Alexander Isak’s first goal of the season handed Newcastle a priceless 2-1 Premier League victory over Tottenham on an eventful afternoon at St James’ Park.

The Sweden international struck 13 minutes from time to settle a pulsating encounter which the visitors dominated for long periods but were unable to convert the pressure into goals.

Keeper Nick Pope, who was partially to blame for the Dan Burn own goal which cancelled out Harvey Barnes’ opener, atoned which a series of fine saves and was also grateful for the intervention of his crossbar and some less than accurate finishing.

But Eddie Howe’s men, watched by chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan among a crowd of 52,211, many of them still questioning a relative lack of summer transfer activity, were once again far from their best despite the return to league football of Italy international Sandro Tonali as a second-half substitute following a 10-month ban.