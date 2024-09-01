Newcastle 2-1 Tottenham: Alexander Isak scores the winner, Chelsea held

Alexander Isak’s first goal of the season handed Newcastle a priceless 2-1 Premier League victory over Tottenham on an eventful afternoon at St James’ Park.
The Sweden international struck 13 minutes from time to settle a pulsating encounter which the visitors dominated for long periods but were unable to convert the pressure into goals.
Keeper Nick Pope, who was partially to blame for the Dan Burn own goal which cancelled out Harvey Barnes’ opener, atoned which a series of fine saves and was also grateful for the intervention of his crossbar and some less than accurate finishing.
But Eddie Howe’s men, watched by chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan among a crowd of 52,211, many of them still questioning a relative lack of summer transfer activity, were once again far from their best despite the return to league football of Italy international Sandro Tonali as a second-half substitute following a 10-month ban.
Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace as Eberechi Eze’s excellent second-half strike earned Oliver Glasner’s side their first Premier League point of the season at Stamford Bridge.
Fresh from scraping through their Conference League qualifier despite defeat to Servette on Thursday, Enzo Maresca saw his team dominate Palace in the first half as he sought back-to-back league wins.
There appeared to be a smooth path to victory when Nicolas Jackson tucked away Cole Palmer’s pass midway through the first half to hand the hosts the lead their football warranted.
Chances to add to their tally came and went and so it was against the run of play when Eze delicately curled Palace level early in the second period, placing the ball masterfully out of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez’s reach to stun home fans in west London.
