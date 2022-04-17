Bruno Guimaraes headed home a stoppage-time winner as Newcastle came from behind to beat European semi-finalists Leicester and all but end their Premier League relegation fears.

The Brazilian, who had earlier cancelled out Ademola Lookman’s first-half opener, pounced in the fifth minute of added time to the delight of a crowd of 52,104 at St James’ Park to snatch a 2-1 victory which lifted the Magpies 12 points clear of the drop zone. Europa Conference League semi-finalists Leicester dominated possession for long periods despite manager Brendan Rodgers making wholesale changes, but were unable to find a way past keeper Martin Dubravka for a second time, and were ultimately left counting the cost.

City, featuring only three of the men – Kasper Schmeichel, Youri Tielemans and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – who started Thursday night’s 2-1 victory at PSV Eindhoven, found themselves under pressure from the off after central defender Daniel Amartey picked up a first-minute booking for a foul on Miguel Almiron. However, Schmeichel dealt ably with Jonjo Shelvey’s shot from the resulting free-kick despite the ball bouncing nastily as it reached him. Joelinton blazed over from a tight angle after running on to Fabian Schar’s cross beyond the far post as play switched rapidly from end to end with Shelvey for the home side and Tielemans for the Foxes orchestrating from midfield. It was Leicester who took a 19th-minute lead when Dewsbury-Hall drilled a low corner into former Magpie Ayoze Perez’s near-post run and when he flicked the ball inside, Lookman drove a shot through a crowded penalty area and underneath Dubravka.

FT: Newcastle 2-1 Leicester

‣ xG: 2.28 - 0.60



All those big dots are Bruno Guimaraes. pic.twitter.com/FsoevdYzKe — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) April 17, 2022