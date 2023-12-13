Newcastle 1-2 Milan: Newcastle out of Europe after home loss

The Magpies went into the evening with hope of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stage, needing a win and for PSG to fail to win, but will have at the very least fancied their chances of earning a point at home to Milan and securing Europa League football.

Things were looking great for Eddie Howe's side early on as Joelinton put them ahead after 33 minutes, and at half-time, with Dortmund and PSG all-square, Newcastle were on course to finish second in the group.

It seemed even more likely after Karim Adeyemi put Dortmund ahead in Germany, but things started to get worst soon after.

Milan equalised on Tyneside through Christian Pulisic just before the hour mark, and by that time PSG were level, meaning it was 'as you were' with half an hour to go.