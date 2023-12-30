Sunderland vs Preston

Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, New Year's Day

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 3/5 | Draw 3/1 | Away 9/2

Joe Townsend (@JoesterT)

Since following up an opening day draw with an unsustainable six straight wins, Preston have really dropped off. In fact were in not for a combination of having so many points on the board so early, and several teams at the bottom starting so badly, they would be in danger of getting dragged into a relegation battle.

From 17 points after seven games they have collected just 18 from the next 18. Their Boxing Day victory over Leeds was hugely fortunate, in no small part due to the idiocy of Illan Meslier, whose red mist left Leeds with 10 men from early in the second half. Even then, it still took a last-minute Liam Miller screamer to win it.

Sunderland have won at Hull and drawn at Rotherham since suffering a humbling 3-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light in Michael Beale's first game as head coach and Beale could hardly have wished for a better opportunity to kick-start the new era on home soil, but the Black Cats are far too short to back.

What we can more sure of, too, is that JACK CLARKE is likely to be at the centre of things, with the winger scoring in each of Sunderland's past two matches.

He looks a touch short to be worth getting onside as a goalscorer, but the 6/1 about him providing an ASSIST piques interest for an in-form player who led the Sky Bet Championship in assists last season, against a North End team who have kept just one clean sheet in their past 20 matches.

Odds correct at 1745 GMT (30/12/23)